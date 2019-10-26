CASE INVITATIONAL

TEAM SCORES: 1. Burlington Co-op 591, 2. Case, 406.5, 3. Indian Trail 343.5, 4. Tremper 302, 5. Auburn 292, 6. Bradford 108, 7. Brookfield Academy 106, 8. Park 68, 9. Prairie/St. Catherine's 52, 10. St. Augustine Prep 27. 

200-yard medley relay — 1. Case (S. Badillo, Bollendorf, N. Badillo, Frodl) 1:56.76, 2. Burlington Co-op (Richards, Schultz, Dietzel, Smith) 1:57.30, 5. Burlington Co-op (Tello, Reesman, Slauson, Craig) 2:05.83. 200 freestyle — 1. Cushing, A, 2:01.06, 2. Dietzel, B, 2:03.65, 3. Smith, B, 2:05.69, 5. Glazebrook, B, 2:11.51. 200 individual medley — 1. Schultz, B, 2:18.07, 3. N. Badillo, C, 2:20.46, 4. Bollendorf, C, 2:25.56. 50 freestyle — 1. Dever, T, 26.56, 2. H. Dahms, B, 26.57, 6. Craig, B, 27.19. Diving — 1. Banazak, ITA, 387.90, 5. Kaplan, C, 323.85, 6. Gulbrandson, C, 318. 100 butterfly — 1. Bollendorf, C, 1:04.87, 2. S. Badillo, C, 1:06.11, 3. Lueth, B, 1:07.61, 5. Keeker, B, 1:07.85, 6. Slauson, B, 1:08.09. 100 freestyle — 1. Cushing, A, 55.66, 3. H. Dahms, B, 59.51, 4. Vitek, B, 59.86, 6. Frodl, C, 1:0034. 500 freestyle — 1. Koch, A, 5:27.63, 2. Smith, B, 5:37.23, 4. Peterson, C, 5:50.88. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Burlington Co-op (Smith, H. Dahms, Dietzel, Schultz) 1:44.72, 3. Burlington Co-op (Vitek, E. Dahms, Keeker, Craig) 1:51.21, 4. Case (Munagavalasa, Herron, Jansen, Peterson) 1:55.78. 100 backstroke — 1. Bunker, T, 1:00.07, 2. Dietzel, B, 1:02.96, 3. S. Badillo, C, 1:03.57, 4. Richards, B, 1:06.45, 5. Tello, B, 1:08.37, 6. Lueth, B, 1:09.78. 100 breaststroke — 1. Schultz, B, 1:09.12, 2. N. Badillo, C, 1:13.81, 4. Reesman, B, 1:18.35, 5. Ferguson, B, 1:19.90. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Case (Frodl, Bollendorf, S. Badillo, N. Badillo) 3:58.35, 2. Burlington Co-op (Richards, Slauson, Vitek, H. Dahms) 3:59.99, 5. Burlington Co-op (Glazebrook, E. Dahms, Hernandez, Tello) 4:11.53, 6. Case (Munagavalasa, Herron, Jansen, Peterson) 4:16.43.

