(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)

Oak Creek 111, Case 75

200-yard medley relay — 1. Case (S. Badillo, Bollendorf, N. Badillo, Munagavalasa) 1:59.25. 200 freestyle — 1. Muzyka, OC, 2:08.34, 3. M. Peterson, C, 2:16.48. 200 individual medley — 1. N. Badillo, C, 2:21.01, 3. S. Badillo, C, 2:26.06. 50 freestyle — 1. Scharff, OC, 26.42, 3. Munagavalasa, C, 28.53. Diving — 1. Sayaovong, OC, 217.50, 2. T. Kaplan, C, 177.60. 100 butterfly — 1. N. Badillo, C, 1:04.10, 2. Bollendorf, C, 1:05.16. 100 freestyle — 1. Scharff, OC, 59.15, 3. Munagavalasa, C, 1:04.48. 500 freestyle — 1. Muzyka, OC, 5:56.41, 3. M. Peterson, C, 6:03.78. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Oak Creek 1:52.45, 2. Case (B. Jansen, Herron, Douglas, M. Peterson) 2:00.32. 100 backstroke — 1. S. Badillo, C, 1:04.22. 100 breaststroke — 1. Bollendorf, C, 1:13.21, 3. T. Knaus, C, 1:25.19. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Oak Creek 3:55.85, 2. Case (Munagavalasa, S. Badillo, N. Badillo, Bollendorf) 4:00.96.

Horlick 112, Park 56

200-yard medley relay — 1. Horlick (Neo, E. Stratman, Reischl, Spang) 2:13.76, 2. Park (Hernandez, Eisel, N. Jones, Smith-Hopkins) 2:25.39, 3. Horlick (Adams, Ramsey, Buchaklian, Cochran) 2:28.25. 200 freestyle — 1. Buhler, H, 2:18.36, 2. A. Stratman, H, 2:29.89, 3. B. Jones, P, 2:38.14. 200 individual medley — 1. N. Jones, P, 2:51.49, 2. Neo, H, 2:53.86, 3. Ramsey, H, 3:02.20. 50 freestyle — 1. E. Stratman, H, 28.85, 2. Eisel, P, 29.01, 3. Spang, H, 30.26. Diving — 1. Tyykila, P, 111.30. 100 butterfly — 1. Buchaklian, H, 1:23.46, 2. Strange, H, 1:33.74, 3. Halkowitz, P, 1:49.90. 100 freestyle — 1. N. Jones, P, 1:04.48, 2. Adams, H, 1:13.59, 3. Keller, P, 1:15.59. 500 freestyle — 1. Buhler, H, 6:06.95, 2. A. Stratman, H, 6:38.51, 3. B. Jones, P, 7:08.42. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Horlick (Spang, Buchaklian, E. Stratman, Buhler) 1:58.78, 2. Park (Eisel, B. Jones, Keller, N. Jones) 2:04.90, 3. Horlick (Ramsey, Lojeski, Glover, A. Stratman) 2:12.77. 100 backstroke — 1. Reischl, H, 1:06.23, 2. Neo, H, 1:13.43, 3. Adams, H, 1:21.78. 100 breaststroke — 1. Eisel, P, 1:21.55, 2. E. Stratman, H, 1:24.19, 3. Ramsey, H, 1:32.26. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Horlick (Reischl, Buhler, A. Stratman, Buchaklian) 4:27.43, 2. Horlick (Strange, Ricchio, Makovsky, Glover) 5:04.57, 3. Park (B. Jones, K. Jones, Smith-Hopkins, Keller) 5:06.96.

Burlington Co-op 97, Edgerton 73

200-yard medley relay — 1. Burlington Co-op (Richards, Schultz, Dietzel, Smith) 1:59.54, 2. Burlington Co-op (Tello, Reesman, Lueth, Slauson) 2:09.63. 200 freestyle — 1. Schultz, Bur, 2:01.79, 3. Smith, Bur, 2:04.31. 200 individual medley — 1. de Moya-Cotter, E, 2:18.39, 2. Dietzel, Bur, 2:24.94, 3. Richards, Bur, 2:31.40. 50 freestyle — 1. Gorski, E, 26.65, 2. H. Dahms, Bur, 26.71, 3. Keeker, Bur, 27.29. 100 butterfly — 1. Schildt, E, 1:04.47, 2. Richards, Bur, 1:08.63, 3. Slauson, Bur, 1:09.53. 100 freestyle — 1. de Moya-Cotter, E, 56.44, 2. H. Dahms, Bur, 59.85, 3. E. Dahms, Bur, 1:01.15. 500 freestyle — 1. Schieldt, E, 5:28.17, 2. Smith, Bur, 5:33.51, 3. Glazebrook, Bur, 6:04.83. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Edgerton 1:45.11, 2. Burlington Co-op (Dietzel, H. Dahms, Smith, Schultz) 1:45.88, 3. Burlington Co-op (Craig, Keeker, Vitek, E. Dahms) 1:52.18. 100 backstroke — 1. Gorski, E, 1:01.97, 2. Dietzel, Bur, 1:03.02, 3. Vitek, Bur, 1:11.07. 100 breaststroke — 1. Schultz, Bur, 1:09.21, 3. Reesman, Bur, 1:18.29. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Edgerton 3:54.11, 2. Burlington Co-op (E. Dahms, Slauson, Richards, H. Dahms) 4:05.10, 3. Burlington Co-op (Glazebrook, Hernandez, Tello, Craig) 4:12.70.

