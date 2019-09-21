(Saturday's results)

AatFort Atkinson Invitational

TEAM SCORES: 1. Edgewood 495, 2. Burlington Co-op 370, 3. Milton 314, 4. Baraboo 267, 5. Badger 243, 6. Janesville Craig 201, 7. Elkhorn 193, 8. Fort Atkinson 85.

200-yard medley relay — 1. Edgewood 1:50.90, 4. Burlington Co-op (Dietzel, Schultz, Richards and Dahms) 1:57.36. 200 freestyle — 1. Walker, Edgewood, 1:57.63, 2. Schultz, Burlington Co-op, 1:58.56, 4. Smith, Burlington Co-op, 2:06.65. 200 individual medley — 1. Ratzburg, Milton, 2:09.78. 50 freestyle — 1. O'Driscoll, Edgewood, 24.76, 3. Dahms, Burlington Co-op, 26.56. 100 butterfly — 1. Cramer, Milton, 57.81. 100 freestyle — 1. O'Driscoll, Edgewood, 53.60. 500 freestyle — 1. Walker, Edgewood, 5:19.00, 4. Smith, Burlington Co-op, 5:38.70. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Edgewood 1:40.05, 3. Burlington Co-op (Dahms, Keeker, Craig, Smith) 1:46.97. 100 backstroke — 1. Cramer, Milton, 57.27, 3. Dietzel, Burlington Co-op, 1:02.41. 100 breaststroke — 1. Ratzburg, Milton, 1:08.24, 2. Schultz, Burlington Co-op, 1:08.62. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Edgewood 3:38.35, 4. Burlington Co-op (Smith, Richards, Dietzel, Schultz) 3:52.59.

Bradford Invitational

TEAM SCORES: 1. Indian Trail 362, 2. Bradford 336, 3. Horlick 272, 4. St. Thomas More 187, 5. Cudahy 152, 6. St. Augustine 141.

200-yard medley relay — 1. Horlick (Reischl, Neo, Buchaklian, E. Stratman) 2:12.51. 200 freestyle — 1. Prodzinksi, Bradford, 2:22.29, 2. A. Stratman, Horlick, 2:24.54. 200 individual medley — 1. Reischl, Horlick, 2:28.89. 50 freestyle — 1. Block, Bradford, 26.90, 3. E. Stratman, Horlick, 28.85. Diving — 1. Banaszak, Indian Trail, 364.15. 300 freestyle relay — 1. Bradford 3:07.09, 3. Horlick (Neo, Spang, A. Stratman, Ramsey) 3:19.60. 100 butterfly — 1. Herzog, Bradford, 1:10.14, 4. Buchaklian, Horlick, 1:22.44. 100 freestyle — 1. Block, Bradford, 1:00.03. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Bradford 1:54.84, 2. Horlick (Buchaklian, Ramsey, E. Stratman, Reischl) 1:59.47. 100 backstroke — 1. Reischl, Horlick, 1:05.61. 100 breaststroke — 1. E. Stratman, Horlick, 1:25.25. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Indian Trail 4:25.65, 4. Horlick (Spang, A. Stratman, Ricchio, Makovsky) 4:49.50.

Port Washington Pirate Invitational

TEAM SCORES: 1. West Bend West/East 494, 2. Manitowoc Lincoln 293, 3. Kohler/Lutheran/Falls 252, 4. Brillion/Valders/Chilton/Kaukauna 244, 5. Case 239, 6. Wauwatosa West 232, 7. Kenosha Tremper 212, 8. Plymouth 197, 9. Port Washington 97, 10. West Allis Hale/Central 65.

Diving — 1. Hill-Mariani, Hale/Central, 348, 3. Kaplan, Case, 325.50, 6. C. Gulbrandson, Case, 298.60. 200-yard medley relay — 1. Brillion/Valders/Chilton/Kaukauna, 1:57.00, 3. Case (S. Badillo, Bollendorf, N. Badillo, Munagavalasa), 1:59.90. 200 freestyle — 1. Streblow, Brillion/Valders/Chilton/Kaukauna, 2:01.27. 200 individual medley — 1. Bunker, Tremper, 2:18.04, 2. N. Badillo, Case, 2:21.08, 4. Bollendorf, Case, 2:24.96. 50 freestyle — 1. Malinowski, Wauwatosa West, 25.03. 100 butterfly — 1. Malinowski, Wauwatosa West, 58.57. 6. Bollendorf, Case, 1:05.84. 100 freestyle — 1. Meyer, Manitowoc Lincoln, 56.75. 500 freestyle — 1. Jankowski, West Bend West/East 5:34.36. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Tremper 1:45.40, 6. Case (Munagavalasa, B. Jansen, M. Peterson, N. Badillo), 1:53.71. 100 backstroke — 1. Bunker, Tremper, 1:00.29, 4. S. Badillo, Case, 1:04.36. 100 breaststroke — 1. N. Badillo, Case, 1:11.72. 400 freestyle relay — 1.  West Bend West/East 352.95.

