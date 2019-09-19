(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)

Case 132, Horlick 48

200-yard medley relay — 1. Case (S. Badillo, N. Badillo, Bollendof, Frodl) 2:00.52, 2. Case (M. Peterson, T. Knaus, Gross, B. Jansen) 2:16.23, 3. Horlick (Neo, A. Stratman, Buchaklian, Spang (2:17.42). 200 freestyle — 1. N. Badillo, C, 2:08.48, 2. A. Stratman, H, 2:26.13, 3. Gros, C, 2:27.49. 200 individual medley — 1. S. Badillo, C, 2:28.41, 2. M. Peterson, C, 2:35.98, 3. T. Knaus, C, 2:46.14. 50 freestyle — 1. Frodl, C, 27.59, 2. Reischl, H, 27.81, 3. Munagavalasa, C, 28.82. Diving — 1. Kaplan, C, 169.30, 2. C. Gulbrandson, C, 153.00. 100 butterfly — 1. Bollendorf, C, 1:05.51, 2. Reischl, H, 1:10.99, 3. M. Peterson, C, 1:18.38. 100 freestyle — 1. Munagavalasa, C, 1:04.02, 2. B. Jansen, C, 1:07.18, 3. Spang, H, 1:08.14. 500 freestyle — 1. N. Badillo, C, 5:49.28, 2. A. Stratman, H, 6:42.42, 3. A. Knaus, C, 6:54.35. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Case (Herron, Munagavalasa, M. Peterson, N. Badillo) 1:53.24, Horlick (Spang, E. Stratman, Neo, Reischl) 1:56.59, 3. Case (Au. Carrillo, N. Jansen, An. Carrillo, Douglas) 2:11.19. 100 backstroke — 1. S. Badillo, C, 1:06.16, 2. Neo, H, 1:16.00, 3. A. Knaus, C, 1:18.92. 100 breaststroke — 1. Bollendorf, C, 1:13.29, 2. T. Knaus, C, 1:25.84, 3. E. Stratman, H, 1:28.69.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Case (Munagavalasa, Herron, S. Badillo, Bollendorf) 4:55.49, 2. CAse (Gross, Douglas, B. Jansen, T. Knaus) 4:41.39, 3. Horlick (Ricchio, Adams, Strange, A. Stratman) 5:04.61.

Tremper 134, Park 44

200-yard medley relay — 1. Tremper 2:03.91, 3. Park (Ketterhagen, Eisel, N. Jones, Smith-Hopkins) 2:25.40. 200 freestyle — 1. Bunker, T, 2:05.93. 200 individual medley — 1. Kehl, T, 2:36.19, 2. Eisel, P, 2:46.48. 50 freestyle — 1. Dever, T, 26.58, 2. N. Jones, P, 29.55. Diving — 1. Benja, T, 208.05. 100 butterfly — 1. Bunker, T, 1:03.13. 100 freestyle — 1. Kehl, T, 1:02.44, 2. N. Jones, P, 1:04.46. 500 freestyle — 1. Kerkman, T, 6:18.57. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Tremper 1:56.51, 2. Park (Eisel, Ketterhagen, N. Jones, B. Jones) 2:05.19. 100 backstroke — 1. Kerkman, T, 1:11.49, 3. Hernandez, P, 1:29.18. 100 breaststroke — 1. Eisel, P, 1:24.07. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Tremper 4:18.24.

