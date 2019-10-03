(TUESDAY'S RESULTS)

Case 122, Bradford 60

200-yard medley relay — 1. Case (S. Badillo, N. Badillo, Bollendorf, Munagavalasa) 2:02.03, 3. Case (M. Peterson, T. Knaus, Gross, Aud. Carillo) 2:16.16. 200 freestyle — 1. M. Peterson, C, 2:14.46, 2. B. Jansen, C, 2:26.02. 200 individual medley — 1. N. Badillo, C, 2:25.91, 2. S. Badillo, C, 2:33.84. 50 freestyle — 1. Block, B, 26.79, 2. Munagavalasa, C, 28.75. Diving — 1. C. Gulbrandson, C, 177.00, 3. Kaplan, C, 166.00. 100 butterfly — 1. Bollendorf, C, 1:07.57, 2. S. Badillo, C, 1:08.68. 100 freestyle — 1. Block, B, 59.92, 3. Munagavalasa, C, 1:04.31. 500 freestyle — 1. M. Peterson, C, 5:55.56, 2. T. Knaus, C, 6:32.12, 3. Gross, C, 6:36.06. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Bradford 1:53.60, 2. Case (B. Jansen, Munagavalasa, Herron, M. Peterson) 1:56.06. 100 backstroke — 1. N. Badillo, C, 1:06.40, 3. B. Jansen, C, 1:18.93. 100 breaststroke — 1. Bollendorf, C, 1:15.05, 2. T. Knaus, C, 1:26.54. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Case (Herron, S. Badillo, N. Badillo, Bollendorf) 4:10.68, 2. Case (Gross, Douglas, Ana Carillo, B. Jansen) 4:35.57.

Indian Trail 124, Horlick 58

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

200-yard medley relay — 1. Indian Trail 2:07.98, 2. Horlick (Neo, E. Stratman, Reischl, Buhler) 2:09.78. 200 freestyle — 1. Kryiazes, IT, 2:12.68. 200 individual medley — 1. Walker, IT, 2:27.20, 2. Buhler, H, 2:31.10. 50 freestyle — 1. Giese, IT, 26.72, 2. Reischl, H, 27.23. Diving — 1. Losch, IT, 201.05. 100 butterfly — 1. Herrick, IT, 1:11.78. 100 freestyle — 1. Giese, IT, 59.98. 500 freestyle — 1. Walker, IT, 5:46.50. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Horlick (Reischl, E. Stratman, Buhler, Buchaklian) 1:54.30. 100 backstroke — 1. Reischl, H, 1:05.33, 3. Neo, H, 1:13.71. 100 breaststroke — 1. Buhler, H, 1:17.09, 2. E. Stratman, H, 1:25.29, 3. Ramsey, H, 1:29.66. 400 freestyle relay — 1. IT, 4:08.46, 3. Horlick (Buchaklian, Neo, A. Stratman, Spang) 4:34.97.

Burlington Co-op 138

Jefferson-Cambridge 11

200-yard medley relay — 1. Burlington Co-op (Dietzel, Schultz, Slauson, Smith) 1:58.13, 3. Burlington Co-op (Tello, Reesman, Lueth, E. Dahms) 2:07.70. 200 freestyle — 1. Smith, Fur, 2:06.34, 2. Slauson, Bur, 2:14.93, 3. Vitek, Bur, 2:17.71. 200 individual medley — 1. Schultz, Bur, 2:15.20, 2. Dietzel, Bur, 2:21.35. 50 freestyle — 1. Peterson, J-C, 25.43, 2. H. Dahms, Bur, 26.64, 3. Craig, Bur, 27.15. 100 butterfly — 1. Dietzel, Bur, 1:05.78, 2. Lueth, Bur, 1:10.14, 3. Keeker, Bur, 1:10.68. 100 freestyle — 1. Richards, Bur, 59.28, 2. H. Dahms, Bur, 59.59, 3. Craig, Bur, 59.84. 500 freestyle — 1. Glazebrook, Bur, 5:53.56, 2. Slauson, Bur, 6:03.50. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Jeff.-Camb. 1:47.17, 2. Burlington Co-op (Richards, Craig, H. Dahms, Schultz) 1:47.26, 3. Burlington Co-op (Vitek, Tello, Glazebrook, Keeker) 1:54.19. 100 backstroke — 1. Smith, Bur, 1:05.50, 2. Vitek, Bur, 1:09.83, 3. Tello, Bur, 1:10.59. 100 breaststroke — 1. Schultz, Bur, 1:08.46. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Burlington Co-op (Smith, H. Dahms, Richards, Dietzel) 3:58.72, 3. Burlington Co-op (Slauson, Craig, E. Dahms, Vitek) 4:07.74.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments