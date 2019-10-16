Case 100, Indian Trail 86

200-yard medley relay — 1. Case (S. Badillo, Bollendorf, N. Badillo, Frodl) 1:58.27, 3. Case (M. Peterson, Hart, Gross, Munagavalasa) 2:12.33. 200 freestyle — 1. Wulterkens, IT, 2:12.82, 2. M. Peterson, C, 2:14.63. 200 individual medley — 1. N. Badillo, C, 2:20.83, 3. S. Badillo, C, 2:29.24. 50 freestyle — 1. Giese, IT, 27.29, 2. Frodl, C, 27.52, 3. Munagavalasa, C, 28.83. Diving — 1. Banazak, IT, 206.15. 100 butterfly — 1. N. Badillo, C, 1:04.13, 2. Bollendorf, C, 1:07.12, 3. B. Jansen, C, 1:14.64. 100 freestyle — 1. Frodl, C, 59.80, 3. Munagavalasa, C, 1:03.87. 500 freestyle — 1. M. Peterson, C, 5:48.50. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Indian Trail (Walker, Brazill, Sheredy, Giese) 1:54.53, 2. Case (Munagavalasa, B. Jansen, Herron, M. Peterson) 1:54.83. 100 backstroke — 1. S. Badillo, C, 1:04.09. 100 breaststroke — 1. Bollendorf, C, 1:13.59. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Case (Frodl, N. Badillo, S. Badillo, Bollendorf) 3:58.45, 3. Case (B. Jansen, Douglas, Gross, Herron) 4:27.09.

Tremper 119, Horlick 60

200-yard medley relay — 1. Tremper 2:06.30, 2. Horlick (Neo, Buhler, Reischl, Spang) 2:12.22. 200 freestyle — 1. Bilotti, T, 2:10.90, 2. Buhler, H, 2:14.33. 200 individual medley — 1. Bunker, T, 2:20.57, 2. Reischl, H, 2:31.81, 3. E. Stratman, H, 2:47.87. 50 freestyle — 1. Dever, T, 26.63, 3. Spang, H, 29.50. Diving — 1. Benja, T, 229.05. 100 butterfly — 1. Kerkman, T, 1:13.97, 2. E. Stratman, H, 1:17.79. 100 freestyle — 1. Dever, T, 59.29, 2. Kehl, T, 1:07.05, 3. Lojeski, H, 1:10.63. 500 freestyle — 1. Bilotti, T, 5:47.82, 2. Buhler, H, 6:11.55. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Tremper 1:51.01, 2. Horlick (Spang, Neo, E. Stratman, Reischl) 1:58.97. 100 backstroke — 1. Reischl, H, 1:06.90. 100 breaststroke — 1. Bunker, T, 1:10.94, 2. A. Stratman, H, 1:27.10, 3. Neo, H, 1:27.11. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Tremper 4:18.15, 2. Horlick (Buchaklian, A. Stratman, E. Stratman, Buhler) 4:32.98, 3. Horlick (Adams, Hanser, Makovsky, Brito) 5:11.85. 

