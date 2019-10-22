Burlington Co-op 88.5, Lake Geneva Badger 81.5

200-yard medley relay — 1. Burlington Co-op (Richards, Schultz, Dietzel, Smith) 1:57.63, 3. Burlington Co-op (Tello, Reesman, Slauson, Keeker) 2:06.50. 200 freestyle — 1. Schultz, B, 2:03.30, T-2. Smith, B, 2:06.68. 200 individual medley — 1. Ceshker, LG, 2:18.40, 2. Dietzel, B, 2:21.46, 3. Richards, B, 2:26.49. 50 freestyle — 1. Dahms, B, 26.34, 3. Craig, B, 27.18. 100 butterfly — 1. Dietzel, B, 1:04.17. 100 freestyle — 1. Ceshker, LG, 56.18, 3. Dahms, B, 59.02. 500 freestyle — 1. Smith, B, 5:39.89. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Badger 1:44.88, 2. Burlington Co-op (Richards, Keeker, Craig, Dahms) 1:48.01. 100 backstroke — 1. Brennan, LG, 1:03.97, 2. Richards, B, 1:06.34. 100 breaststroke — 1. Schultz, B, 1:10.38, 3. Reesman, B, 1:20.27. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Burlington Co-op (Dahms, Smith, Dietzel, Schultz) 3:48.98. 

Franklin 125, Case 59

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

200-yard medley relay — 1. Franklin 1:55.46, 2. Case (S. Badillo, N. Badillo, Bollendorf, Frodl) 1:58.70. 200 freestyle — 1. Lewandowski, F, 2:07.89. 200 individual medley — 1. Brandenburg, F, 2:16.33, 2. N. Badilo, C, 2:18.23, 3. S. Badillo, C, 2:29.59. 50 freestyle — 1. Goodno, F, 25.51, 3. Frodl, C, 27.81. Diving — 1. Czarnecki, F, 186.70, 2. Kaplan, C, 184.80. 100 butterfly — 1. Brandenburg, F, 58.79, 3. Bollendorf, C, 1:05.56. 100 freestyle — 1. Goodno, F, 54.95, 3. Frodl, C, 1:00.64. 500 freestyle — 1. Krajnak, F, 5:51.91, 2. Peterson, C, 5:55.05. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Franklin 1:51.96, 3. Case (Herron, Douglas, Au. Carillo, An. Carillo) 2:01.67. 100 backstroke — 1. S. Badillo, C, 1:04.10. 100 breaststroke — 1. N. Badillo, C, 1:12.78, 2. Bollendorf, C, 1:13.70. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Franklin 3:50.03, 2. Case (Frodl, S. Badillo, Bollendorf, N. Badillo) 4:01.37.

Horlick 87, Bradford 82

200-yard medley relay — 1. Horlick (Reischl, Buhler, E. Stratman, Spang) 2:09.72, 2. Horlick (Riccho, Ramsey, Buchaklian, A. Stratman) 2:28.16. 200 freestyle — 1. Prodzinski, B, 2:21.06, 2. A. Stratman, H, 2:25.91. 200 individual medley — 1. Buhler, H, 2:30.54. 50 freestyle — 1. Block, B, 26.83, 2. Reischl, H, 27.58. Diving — 1. McGovern, B, 184.40. 100 butterfly — 1. Herzog, B, 1:09.47, 3. E. Stratman, H, 1:17.29. 100 freestyle — 1. Block, B, 58.96, 3. Adams, H, 1:11.37. 500 freestyle — 1. Buhler, H, 6:01.99. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Bradford 1:53.68, 2. Horlick (E. Stratman, Spang, Reischl, Buhler) 1:54.99, 3. Horlick (Buchaklian, Lojeski, Adams, A. Stratman) 2:06.86. 100 backstroke — 1. Resichl, H, 1:06.60. 100 breaststroke — 1. Herzog, B, 1:24.14, 2. Ramsey, H, 1:28.18, 3. Lojeski, H, 1:33.71. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Bradford 4:17.88, 2. Horlick (Spang, Buchaklian, A. Stratman, E. Stratman) 4:44.70, 3. Horlick (Ramsey, Ricchio, Lojeski, Adams) 5:05.28.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments