Southern Lakes Conference Meet
TEAM SCORES: 1. Burlington Co-op 507.50, 2. Badger 441, 3. Elkhorn 276.50, 4. Whitewater 271, 5. Edgerton 254, 6. Jefferson-Cambridge 212, 7. Platteville/Lancaster 108, 8. Delavan-Darien 80, 9. Prairie/St. Catherine's 20.
200-yard medley relay — 1. Burlington Co-op (Richards, Schultz, Dietzel, Smith) 1:51.99, 4. Burlington Co-op (Tello, Reesman, Slauson, Keeker) 2:00.30. 200 freestyle — 1. Schultz, BHSG, 1:59.36, 2. Smith, BHSG, 2:01.42, 6. Glazebrook, BHSG, 2:07.42. 200 individual medley — 1. Houwers, WW, 2:11.34, 2. Dietzel, BHSG, 2:15.70, 5. Richards, BHSG, 2:22.19. 50 freestyle — 1. Peterson, JC, 24.88, 3. H. Dahms, BHSG, 25.72, 5. Craig, BHSG, 26.57. 100 butterfly — 1. Albert-Nelson, PL, 59.63. 100 freestyle — 1. Ceshker, BADG, 54.83, 2. H. Dahms, BHSG, 57.55, 4. Vitek, BHSG, 59.06, T-5. Craig, BHSG, 59.42. 500 freestyle — 1. Smith, BHSG, 5:24.05. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Badger 1:42.86, 4. Burlington Co-op (Richards, Keeker, Craig, H. Dahms) 1:45.36. 100 backstroke — 1. Dietzel, BHSG, 59.34, 4. Richards, BHSG, 1:04.14. 100 breaststroke — 1. Houwers, WW, 1:06.70, 2. Schultz, BHSG, 1:08.24. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Burlington Co-op (Smith, H. Dahms, Dietzel, Schultz) 3:44.42, 4. Burlington Co-op (Vitek, E. Dahms, Slauson, Craig) 3:56.82.
Southeast Conference Meet
TEAM SCORES: 1. Oak Creek 640.5, 2. Franklin 615, 3. Indian Trail 528, 4. Case 508, 5. Tremper 482.5, 6. Bradford 257, 7. Horlick 217, 8. Park 134.
200-yard medley relay — 1. Case (S. Badillo, Bollendorf, N. Badillo, Frodl) 1:52.38, 6. Horlick (Reischl, Buhler, E. Stratman, Spang). 200 freestyle — 1. Walker, ITA, 2:02.81, 6. Frodl, C, 2:08.67. 200 individual medley — 1. Bunker, KT, 2:14.00, 2. N. Badillo, C, 2:14.80, 4. S. Badillo, C, 2:21.80, 5. Reischl, H, 2:30.35. 50 freestyle — 1. Goodno, F, 25.13. Diving — 1. Sayaovong, OC, 405.65. 100 butterfly — 1. Brandenburg, F, 59.36, 2. Bollendorf, C, 1:02.59. 100 freestyle — 1. Goodno, F, 54.70, 4. Frodl, C, 59.02. 500 freestyle — 1. Muzyka, OC, 5:27.44, 4. Peterson, C, 5:42.60. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Tremper 1:43.13. 100 backstroke — 1. Bunker, KT, 1:00.00, 2. S. Badillo, C, 1:00.88. 100 breaststroke — 1. N. Badillo, C, 1:08.88, 2. Bollendorf, C, 1:09.18. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Case (Frodl, S. Badillo, Bollendorf, N. Badillo) 3:48.98.
