Swimming Agate for Feb. 1

Racine Invitational
TEAM SCORES: 1. Elkhorn 479, 2. Janesville Parker 419, 3. Burlington Co-op 361, 4. Tremper 206, 5. Watertown 168, 6. Case 155, 7. Horlick 124, 8. Park 99, 9. Bradford 98, 10. Zion Benton 68, 11. Psc Aquatics 42, 12. Indian Trail 33.
200-yard medley relay — 1. Elkhorn 1:44.81, 2. Burlington Co-op (Olstinske, Gross, Keeker, Uyenbat) 1:48.41, 4. Case (Helland, Riegelman, Skantz, Ray) 1:54.74, 6. Horlick (Cerny, Lentz, Adams, Lock) 1:57.06. 200 freestyle — 1. Hunter, ELK, 1:48.04, 3. Uyenbat, BUR, 1:55.96. 200 individual medley — 1. Keeker, BUR, 2:08.99, 2. Abel, RP, 2:11.52. 50 freestyle — 1. Koepke, ELK, 22.14, 2. Skantz, RC, 23.08. Diving — 1. McCray, RC, 431, 4. Krogh, RP, 271.85. 100 butterfly — 1. Johnson, ELK, 53.85, 2. Keeker, BUR, 57.28, 3. Olstinske, BUR, 58.13. 100 freestyle — 1. Koepke, ELK, 50.33, 2. Skantz, RC, 51.00. 500 freestyle — 1. Pinnow, ELK, 4:56.19, 2. Uyenbat, BUR, 5:18.36. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Elkhorn 1:34.88, 3. Horlick (Lock, Abel, Lentz, Adams) 1:42.37, 5. Burlington Co-op (Brieske, Bretl, Kosikowski, Gross) 1:43.05. 100 backstroke — 1. Bush, ELK, 59.74, 2. Abel, RP, 1:00.07, 4. Olstinske, BUR, 1:01.69. 100 breaststroke — 1. Gross, BUR, 1:09.52, 2. Bretl, BUR, 1:12.03, 6. Lentz, RH, 1:15.06. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Elkhorn 3:21.93, 3. Burlington Co-op (Uyenbat, Hall, Olstinske, Keeker) 3:40.25, 5. Case (Skantz, Ray, Helland, Riegelman) 3:50.39.