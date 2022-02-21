Swimming agate for Feb. 22

WIAA Division 1 State Championships
(SATURDAY'S RESULTS)
TEAM SCORES (top 10 and local): 1. Brookfield Central/East 208, 2. Arrowhead 188, 3. Madison West 182, 4. Middleton 175, 5. Sun Prairie 173, 6. Homestead 144, 7. Verona Area/Mount Horeb 137.5, 8. Waukesha North Co-op 121, 9. Bay Port 106, 10. Hudson 101, 20. Case 36.5.
Diving — 1. Bennett, Madison Memorial, 668.75, 3. McCray, Case 548.30. 200-yard medley relay — 1. Brookfield Central/East 1:31.14. 200 freestyle — 1. Kalafat, Bay Port, 1:37.42. 200 individual medley — 1. Johnson, Arrowhead, 1:48.82. 50 freestyle — 1. Bork, Appleton North/Appleton East, 20.10, 10. (tie) Arteaga, Case, 21.25. 100 butterfly — 1. Hayon, Sheboygan North, 47.14, 5. Arteaga, Case, 50.41. 100 freestyle — 1. Bork, Appleton North/Appleton East, 44.49. 500 freestyle — 1. Kalafat, Bay Port, 4:27.75. 200 freestyle relay — 1. Middleton 1:23.93. 100 backstroke — 1. Seymour, Brookfield Central/East, 48.53. 100 breaststroke — 1. Johnson, Arrowhead, 54.91. 400 freestyle relay — 1. Middleton 3:04.62.