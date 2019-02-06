Major League Baseball and its players are discussing bold changes to spark the sport that include a three-batter minimum before a pitching change except at the start of an inning, a single trade deadline set before the All-Star break and expanded rosters.
The union renewed its push to extend the designated hitter to the National League, suggested amateur draft incentives for winning records and penalties for losing records and proposed a change in service-time rules that would lead to faster free agency for top rookies held in the minor leagues early in the season. Management proposed expanding minimum time on the disabled list and optional assignments to the minor leagues to 15 days.
The talks are an expansion of the ones last offseason in which management threatened to implement a pitch clock, then backed off but did institute limits on mound visits without pitching changes. Management made its proposal on Jan. 14, the union responded last Friday and discussions are ongoing.
Management is concerned about a drop in offense that saw strikeouts exceed hits for the first time last year and the big league batting average drop to its lowest level since 1972. In a season that included an unusually cold and wet April, average attendance dropped for the third straight season and fell below 30,000 for the first time since 2003.
CUBS: Reliever Junichi Tazawa has finalized a minor league contract with the Chicago Cubs and will report to big league spring training.
If added to the 40-man roster, Tazawa would receive a one-year contract paying $800,000 while in the major leagues. He could earn $450,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched and $750,000 for games finished.
The 32-year-old right-hander was with a 7.07 ERA in 31 games last season for Miami and the Los Angeles Angels. He was released by Miami on May 21, signed a minor league deal with Detroit on June 3, was released July 9 after seven games with Triple-A Toledo and signed with the Angels four days later.
Tazawa is 21-26 with a 4.12 ERA in nine big league seasons that began with Boston (2009-16) before he joined the Marlins in 2017.
NATIONALS: Right-hander Jeremy Hellickson and Washington have agreed in principle to a $1.3 million, one-year contract.
The 31-year-old Hellickson could earn up to $4 million more in performance bonuses, based on the number of games he starts.
He was 5-3 with a 3.45 ERA in 19 starts for Washington last season.
The Nationals are Hellickson's fifth club in a big league career that began in 2010 with the Tampa Bay Rays.
He is 74-72 with a 4.07 ERA in the majors.
Hellickson is expected to be the front-runner to claim the No. 5 spot in Washington's starting rotation, following Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Patrick Corbin and Anibal Sanchez.
MARINERS: Major League Baseball's independent investigation found no credible evidence to support claims of disparaging comments and discriminatory treatment by members of the Seattle Mariners front office.
MLB said in a statement that the investigation found the Mariners did not violate baseball's "workplace code of conduct, or applicable anti-discrimination law," in the treatment of Lorena Martin or in her termination by the club. Martin was the club's director of high performance for one season, then was fired following the 2018 season.
The investigation also concluded there was no evidence to support Martin's claims that general manager Jerry Dipoto, director of player development Andy McKay and manager Scott Servais made disparaging comments against Latino players. The Mariners have denied Martin's claims since they were first made.
Martin has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the team. MLB said it will have no further comment regarding the investigation due to the pending litigation.
YANKEES: Clint Frazier showed no hesitation chasing down a fly ball on the warning track and hit batting practice drives well over the left-field fence, appearing to have recovered from the concussion that decimated his 2018 season.
A week ahead of spring training, Frazier was joined by Greg Bird, Luke Voit and Gleyber Torres at the Yankees minor league complex. Frazier found his groove during his second round and ended up homering eight times in 35 swings.
Acquired from Cleveland on July 31, 2016, in the deal that sent reliever Andrew Miller to the Indians, Frazier got hurt making a leaping catch at the fence during a spring training game at Bradenton, Florida, against Pittsburgh last Feb. 24. Concussion symptoms lingered, and Frazier was limited to 15 major league games last year and 54 in the minors.
