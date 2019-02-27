Iowa play-by-play announcer Gary Dolphin, who was suspended last week for likening Maryland’s Bruno Fernando to “King Kong” during a game, will be reinstated after the end of the season. Coach Fran McCaffery will join Dolphin on the sidelines for two games after being suspended for berating an official.
Hawkeye Sports Properties, the multimedia rights manager for the program, said Dolphin will return to cover Iowa’s spring football practice. Dolphin, who has been with Iowa since 1996, will be the Hawkeyes’ football and men’s basketball announcer again next season.
Late in a 66-65 home loss to Maryland last week, Dolphin said that Fernando, a 6-foot-10, 240-pound African-American who was born in Angola, “was King Kong at the end of the game.”
Dolphin said Wednesday that he had hoped to return for the postseason in part so he could clear the air, but understands why he was suspended.
Dolphin also said that he will try to reach out to Fernando after the season.
“It was unintentional. But it was wrong,” Dolphin said. “Obviously I stepped over the line. I’ll own it. ... I don’t plan to change my style. But I will tweak it. There’s no question about that.”
It was the second suspension for Dolphin this season. He sat out two games after being caught on an open microphone criticizing Iowa guard Maishe Dailey in a win over Pittsburgh in late November. Athletic director Gary Barta said that that incident factored into the decision to make Dolphin’s suspension run through the season.
McCaffery was suspended for two games for yelling at an official in a hallway heading to the locker room following Tuesday’s loss at Ohio State.
Hawkeyes athletic director Gary Barta announced the move on Wednesday, which will sideline McCaffery for upcoming games against Rutgers and Wisconsin. The Big Ten says it supports McCaffery’s suspension, and it tacked on a $10,000 fine for the university along with a public reprimand.
Barta called McCaffery’s comments “unacceptable,” adding that they didn’t represent the values of the school.
McCaffery is in his ninth season at Iowa. The Hawkeyes, who were ranked 22nd in Monday’s poll, have three regular season games left.
McCaffery was suspended a game for arguing with officials in 2014.
KANSAS: The University of Kansas is seeking more than $1 million in restitution from former Adidas executive Jim Gatto, claiming the school has suffered financial harm as a “victim of Mr. Gatto’s and his co-conspirators crimes” involving payments to basketball recruits.
Gatto, along with former Adidas consultant Merl Code and former sports agent Christian Dawkins, were found guilty on all seven federal counts of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Oct. 24, 2018. However, Gatto was the only defendant charged in connection with KU; his former associate T.J. Gassnola testified he paid the family of former KU player Billy Preston $89,000 and the guardian of current Jayhawks player Silvio De Sousa $2,500.
Preston never played for KU while his eligibility was investigated. De Sousa has been ruled ineligible by the NCAA for the next two seasons. KU is planning to appeal the NCAA’s ruling on De Sousa.
