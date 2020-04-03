Suspect in deaths of Wisconsin doctor, husband known to them

MADISON — The 18-year-old man arrested in the slayings of a University of Wisconsin physician and her husband is known to the family, police said Friday.

University of Wisconsin Police Chief Kristen Roman said in a statement Friday that Khari Sanford has been booked into the Dane County Jail on two counts of party to the crime of first-degree intentional homicide. Roman did not say what Sanford's relationship was to the family or how the couple was killed.

The bodies of Dr. Beth Potter, 52, and Robin Carre, 57, were found Tuesday in the university's arboretum, which is several miles from the Madison campus.

The couple died of "homicidal violence," according to the Dane County Medical Examiner.

Sanford was arrested Thursday night after investigators worked numerous tips from members of the community, Roman said.

Police have said they believe the couple was targeted.

"It was calculated, cold-blooded and senseless and we will continue to do all we can to bring justice to Robin and Beth, their family, and their loved ones," Roman said.