ROCKFORD, Ill. — A man suspected of fatally shooting a McHenry County, Ill., sheriff's deputy and wounding a woman at an Illinois hotel was taken into custody Thursday after an hourslong standoff that began when he crashed his vehicle along an interstate highway, authorities said.
Floyd E. Brown, 39, was arrested hours after the crash in central Illinois, State Trooper Sean Ramsey said. Officers employed flash grenades to disable Brown after trying for hours to negotiate with him to surrender, police said.
Brown was taken to a hospital to be treated for several injuries. It wasn't immediately known what caused the injuries, Ramsey said.
Brown is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Deputy Jacob Keltner, a 12½-year veteran of the McHenry County Sheriff's Office. The McHenry County Courthouse, in the city of the same name, is about 20 miles southwest of the Kenosha County village of Twin Lakes.
Keltner was pronounced dead at the hospital several hours after he was shot, spokesman David Dezane said.
Police said a 25-year-old woman described as an acquaintance of Brown suffered injuries that weren't life-threatening after being hit with one of Brown's rounds. She was treated at a hospital and released.
No shots were fired by law enforcement during the incident, authorities said.
McHenry County Sheriff Bill Prim called Keltner a "great guy" whose father and brother serve in law enforcement in suburban Chicago.
"Jake was a fine young man who leaves a wife and two young children," Prim said. "We are going to miss him."
According to Prim, Keltner was the first officer in the department to die in the line of duty in three years.
Prosecutors in Winnebago County, Ill., initially issued a warrant with $5 million bond against Brown for attempted murder. State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said the charge was upgraded to first-degree murder after Keltner's death. A spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office said he also will face a first-degree murder charge in the death of the officer, who was assisting federal law enforcement.
The shootings happened Thursday morning at a hotel as a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force tried to serve Brown with an arrest warrant for burglary and parole violation charges. Brown fled the hotel in Rockford, about 80 miles northwest of Chicago, and traveled about 170 miles south to Logan County in central Illinois, police said.
From 2009 to 2019, 73 officers were killed nationwide while attempting to serve warrants, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page, a nonprofit group that keeps track of officer fatalities nationwide.
