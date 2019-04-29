WATERFORD — Absolutely Waterford’s West End Gallery, 300 E. Main St., will feature works by local artist Susan Wente in her exhibit, "Trees and Flowers," through May 31. A reception is scheduled to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

The exhibit showcases Wente's soulful connection to nature and her unique style of landscape painting. The beauty of nature is a powerful inspiration for Wente’s acrylic paintings, but they are not meant to be entirely realistic, according to the artist.

“I have added a bit of drama and attitude from my own imagination” said Wente. After teaching for 26 years, Wente is enjoying her retirement working on her art.

The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday but people should call 262-534-9000 to verify hours before visiting.

