Susan A. Woitach, 48, 3400 block of South Elmwood Drive, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping (ten counts)

