Surgery may delay Urias' Brewers debut

New Brewers shortstop Luis Urías could miss the start of the season after he had surgery Tuesday to repair a broken bone in his left hand.
Urías will be sidelined for about eight weeks. He is expected to make a full recovery with no lingering effects, but general manager David Stearns said he is questionable for opening day March 26 against the Chicago Cubs.
The 22-year-old Urías was acquired in a multiplayer trade with San Diego on Nov. 27. Milwaukee sent right-hander Zach Davies and outfielder Trent Grisham to the Padres for left-hander Eric Lauer and Urías, who made his big league debut in 2018. The Brewers also were slated to receive a player to be named or cash in the swap.
Urías got hurt while playing winter ball in Mexico. He was expected to compete with Orlando Arcia for the shortstop job during spring training.
Urías split 2019 between the Padres and Triple-A El Paso. He had two stints with the Padres, batting .223 with four homers and 24 RBIs.
• Oft-injured pitcher Shelby Miller re-signed with the Brewers, agreeing to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to major league spring training camp.
Miller, an All-Star in 2015 with Atlanta, was released by Texas last July and signed by the Brewers to a minor league deal. He made eight minor league starts, five at Triple-A San Antonio and three in rookie ball, but did not appear in a big league game for them and was released in late August.
The 29-year-old right-hander, drafted 19th overall by St. Louis in 2009, is 38-56 with a 4.11 ERA in 150 major league games, including 132 starts. He has pitched for the Cardinals, Braves, Diamondbacks and Rangers over eight seasons.
Miller, who had Tommy John surgery in 2017 with Arizona, signed a $2 million, one-year contract with Texas last winter. He was released on July 4 after going 1-3 with an 8.59 ERA in 19 appearances, including eight starts. In 44 innings, he gave up 58 hits and 29 walks for a 1.977 WHIP.
Miller went 15-9 with a 3.06 ERA for St. Louis in 2013, his first full big league season, and finished third in NL Rookie of the Year voting. He led the majors with 17 losses in 2015 with the Braves, but compiled a 3.02 ERA in 205 1/3 innings. He has totaled only 82 big league innings over the past three years.
CUBS: The Cubs are taking two more low-risk fliers on a pair of players hoping to rebound from injuries, reaching one-year deals with reliever Jeremy Jeffress and outfielder Steven Souza Jr.
Jeffress' contract is worth $850,000, and the 32-year-old right-hander can earn an additional $200,000 in incentives. A person with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed the deal Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced.
Souza finalized a $1 million deal that includes the possibility of $2 million in bonuses based on plate appearances and days on the active roster.
Chicago has been unusually quiet this winter after missing the playoffs last year for the first time since 2014. But the Cubs agreed to a minor league deal with Brandon Morrow in December, bringing back the closer after he missed last season while he struggled to return from right elbow surgery.
Jeffress was one of baseball's most dominant relievers in 2018, making the All-Star team for the first time while going 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 saves for Milwaukee. He made a career-high 73 appearances for the NL Central champions and then pitched in eight games in the playoffs.
Jeffress was slowed by right shoulder weakness during spring training last year. He also spent time on the injured list with a strained left hip before he was cut by the Brewers on Sept. 1.
He finished 2019 with a 3-4 record and a 5.02 ERA in 48 games.
ASTROS: Dusty Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been completed.
The 70-year-old Baker becomes the oldest manager in the big leagues. He takes over from AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal.
Baker's hiring is a sign the AL champions want to bring an old-school mentality and stern presence to a franchise reeling from the dismissal of Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow. Baker has 22 years of managerial experience, starting in 1993 with the San Francisco Giants.
RED SOX: First baseman Mitch Moreland is staying with the Boston Red Sox, agreeing Tuesday to a one-year contract that guarantees $3 million.
Moreland gets a $2.5 million salary this year, and Boston has a $3 million team option for 2021 with a $500,000 buyout.
The 34-year-old hit .252 with 19 homers and 58 RBIs in 91 games last year, going on the injured list for a strained lower back and a strained right quadriceps. He batted .297 with six homers from Aug. 9 through the end of the season.
He was an All-Star in 2018, when he hit .245 with 16 homers and 68 RBIs for the World Series champion Red Sox. He had a pinch three-run homer off the Los Angeles Dodgers' Ryan Madson with two outs in the seventh inning of World Series Game 4, starting Boston's comeback from a 4-0 deficit in a 9-6 win.