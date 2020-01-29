Surgery may delay Urias' Brewers debut

Chicago has been unusually quiet this winter after missing the playoffs last year for the first time since 2014. But the Cubs agreed to a minor league deal with Brandon Morrow in December, bringing back the closer after he missed last season while he struggled to return from right elbow surgery.

Jeffress was one of baseball's most dominant relievers in 2018, making the All-Star team for the first time while going 8-1 with a 1.29 ERA and 15 saves for Milwaukee. He made a career-high 73 appearances for the NL Central champions and then pitched in eight games in the playoffs.

Jeffress was slowed by right shoulder weakness during spring training last year. He also spent time on the injured list with a strained left hip before he was cut by the Brewers on Sept. 1.

He finished 2019 with a 3-4 record and a 5.02 ERA in 48 games.

ASTROS: Dusty Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not yet been completed.