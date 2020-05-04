Surf's up!

Last week’s storms brought flooding to North Beach, but they also brought a lot of waves and surfers to the lake. Check out these images of surfers trying to find waves in Lake Michigan, off of North Bay, on Thursday, April 30.

PHOTOS BY GREGORY SHAVER, for The Journal Times

