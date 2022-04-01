 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Surena M. Sabala

Surena Sabala

Surena M. Sabala, 1100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in vehicle).

