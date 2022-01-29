Supreme Court: Ballot drop boxes allowed through Feb. 15 primary

MADISON — The state Supreme Court ruled Friday that absentee ballot drop boxes can be used in the Feb. 15 spring primary, while also agreeing to take up the case to ultimately determine the legality of the boxes for future Wisconsin elections.

The ruling came hours after the state’s Elections Commission failed to take action on Republicans’ demand for emergency rules on ballot drop boxes due in part to the pending case.

Also on Friday, Republican lawmakers unveiled a package of election bills that would prohibit the use of private funds to administer elections, limit those who could vote using “indefinitely confined” status and bar election clerks from filling in any missing information on a voter’s absentee ballot envelope.

The Supreme Court decision stems from a request by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty filed earlier this week asking the state’s high court to take up the matter after an appeals court stayed a ruling earlier this month by Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren, which barred the use of absentee ballot drop boxes in the state.

In a 4-3 ruling, the Supreme Court upheld the appellate ruling to stay Borhen’s decision until after the upcoming primary to avoid confusion among voters who have already requested ballots.

Nearly 8,400 absentee ballots had already been sent out by local clerks and at least 1,845 ballots had already been delivered or were currently out for delivery as of Monday morning, according to court records.

“The voting process is even further along now than it was last week when the circuit court made its decision,” said conservative Justice Brian Hagedorn, who joined with the court’s three liberal justices in concurrence of the stay. “As a general rule, this court should not muddy the waters during an ongoing election.”

Conservative Justices Rebecca Bradley, Patience Roggensack and Annette Ziegler dissented in the ruling.

“Astonishingly, Justice Hagedorn says it doesn’t matter whether the circuit court properly denied a stay of its order or not; apparently, once again, it’s simply too close to the election to undo the court of appeals’ mistake,” Bradley wrote. “In Wisconsin, there is always an impending election. Under the logic of his concurrence, WEC may declare the rules as it wishes, the court of appeals may disregard the law when it wishes, and the majority will do nothing in response.”

All seven justices agreed to take on the case.

A focal point of the case stems in part from guidance issued by the commission in early 2020 to allow election clerks to use their discretion when determining whether to make use of drop boxes. The boxes were widely used that year as an alternative for voters worried that the rising number of absentee ballots during the COVID-19 pandemic and potential delays in mail delivery could result in their ballots not making it back before Election Day.

Election bills

Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, who chairs the Senate elections committee, and six other Republicans in the state Senate and Assembly announced a package of election-related bills Friday based on reports from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but did make recommendations on how elections can be improved.

Bernier said in a statement the bills “will fix the problems that have led to unprecedented questions about the last presidential election.”

“Anyone who opposes these bills falls into two camps; there is no other characterization: Either they wish to impugn the integrity of our highly respected nonpartisan audit bureau, or they wish to undermine faith in democracy by lying to the public about election administration for their own personal gain,” Bernier said. “I will not stand for either.”

One of the proposed bills would prohibit the use of private grants to help administer elections. Republicans have criticized private election grants provided to cities in 2020 by the Chicago-based Center for Tech and Civic Life, funded by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, that they say were used to unfairly increase turnout in the Democratic strongholds of Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Kenosha and Racine.

Court rulings have found nothing illegal about the more than $10 million in grants CTCL distributed to about 214 municipalities in 39 of Wisconsin’s 72 counties, including many in areas solidly won by former President Donald Trump, although the five Democratic strongholds did receive more money per capita than other communities. CTCL also did not turn down grant requests from any of the Wisconsin municipalities that made them.

Another bill would modify the state’s definition of an “indefinitely confined” voter to only apply to those who “cannot travel independently without significant burden because of frailty, physical illness, or a disability that will last longer than one year.”

Individuals who apply for indefinitely confined status would have to provide either a photo ID or the last four digits of their social security number, along with a witness signature. Anyone who was approved for indefinitely confined status between March 12, 2020, and Nov. 6, 2020, would need to submit a new application.

Yet another bill would prohibit election clerks from filling in any missing information on a voter’s absentee ballot envelope.

The package also would prohibit special voting deputies from being barred from assisting nursing home residents with casting absentee ballots unless a public health emergency is in place or the facility is closed due to an infectious disease — at which point personal care voting assistants must be trained to assist residents.

That proposed prohibition follows an investigation by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, which alleged that seven people at one nursing home who did not have the mental capacity to vote still cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election at the prodding of the staff of that home. No charges have been filed in the case, although Sheriff Christopher Schmaling recommended five of the six members of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission be charged for waiving requirements that nonpartisan voting deputies must at least attempt to carry out absentee voting in nursing homes.

