Supr Bowl: Niners' coach sending strong message

MIAMI — Katie Sowers answered questions on topics ranging from whether it hurt getting her ears pierced (no) to if she wants to be an NFL head coach one day (yes).

For the full 60 minutes of the San Francisco 49ers' portion of media night, Sowers talked with reporters from around the world on making history as the first woman and first openly gay coach to work the Super Bowl.

"I'm waiting for someone to tell me that this is all a joke, and they're going to be like 'Psych! You're not really there. You're not really a football coach,'" Sowers said. "It's one of those things that you really start to look around you and take advantage of every single day, especially with things happening in the news. You really appreciate the moment."

Being the first woman to coach in the Super Bowl may be surreal. Sowers makes very clear she hopes she's blazing a path for many more to follow.

"I feel like a broken record, but what I want to continue to say is that even though I'm the first, the most important thing is I'm not the last and we continue to grow it," Sowers said.

Simply attending a Super Bowl was Sowers' dream growing up in Hesston, Kansas, and playing football in the yard with her twin sister, Liz.