Super Saturday in Union Grove has rides, entertainment

UNION GROVE — Super Saturday and the Kiwanis Street Dance is scheduled to be held Saturday, Aug. 28, at Village Square Park, Main Street and 10th Avenue.
Super Saturday events from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature crafters, vendors, children’s games, face painting, tractor-pulled rides, entertainment and food.
The Kiwanis Street Dance is from 3 to 11:30 p.m. featuring food and live music. Donations will be accepted.
For more information, go to ugsupersaturday.com.
