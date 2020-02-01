Super Bowl: Legs of 49ers' Gould, Chiefs' Butker could decide Super Bowl

The 37-year-old Gould has had lots of big kicks fly off his right foot over the years. But this is only the second time they will come on the NFL’s biggest stage.

He was in his second season with Chicago when the Bears lost 29-17 to Peyton Manning and the Colts in Miami in 2007. Gould, who made his only field goal try in that game, figured there would be plenty more opportunities. Instead, 13 years and two teams — he played for the Giants in 2016 — later, Gould is finally back.

“I was 23 and I didn’t know any better, you know what I mean?” he said. “I think a big part of it this time around is just really enjoying it and soaking it up and taking every moment to appreciate the significance of what this is.”

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

That’s because he’s not sure if there will be a next time. While he has no plans to stop playing any time soon, Gould knows a lot needs to happen to even have this opportunity.

And plenty has happened since his last Super Bowl appearance, including getting married and he and his wife having three children.

“I’m excited to share the moments with those guys this time around,” he said. “The game has grown tremendously in 13 years. I think when it does come down to the actual game, though, it is just a football game, right?”