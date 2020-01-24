Super Bowl: Joe Montana has good feelings for 49ers, Chiefs SAT

Montana, who along with his wife, Jennifer, spent Monday morning walking the hills of the city with their granddaughter, was at home watching the championship games.

Like millions of football fans, they marveled at the play of Mahomes and, in particular, his wild 27-yard touchdown run at the end of the first half against Tennessee. On that play, the Chiefs quarterback darted up the sideline before cutting back toward the middle of the field and diving into the end zone.

"The funny part is, if you did that years ago and you didn't run out of bounds, then the next time you ran the ball, they'd make you pay for it," Montana said. "Like everybody else, I said, 'Oh, shoot, he's going to go out of bounds.' Then he stayed in and then everybody's trying to catch him."

Jennifer Montana called Mahomes her second-favorite quarterback ever, because he's so much fun to watch. What's more, the Montanas still have a deep affinity for Kansas City.

"I thought it was great," Joe said. "We had a great experience from the people, to the fans, to the organization, and the teammates — oh, my God — we had a great team. Still have friends from that team. We blew the second-to-last game of the year (at Minnesota) and had to go to Buffalo to play, instead of Kansas City. That probably cost us the Super Bowl."