Super Bowl: 49ers' Raheem Mostert went from undrafted to unstoppable WEDS

"I would love to say that I saw this coming, but no one saw this coming," said Kelly, now the coach at UCLA. "To go for 220 yards in the NFC championship game … he gets all the credit because he persevered through everything. These are the cool stories in sports, you know?"

Coming out of Purdue and with limited college production, Mostert went undrafted in 2015 despite possessing the sort of sprinter speed that made him a Big Ten champion in track.

Kelly was coaching the Eagles at the time, and one of his assistants, Duce Staley, recommended Mostert as a free-agent option.

Philadelphia had a crowded backfield and attempted to stash Mostert on its practice squad at the end of the preseason. A week later, the Dolphins signed him away.

Kelly eventually became the 49ers coach and, three months into his only season with the team in 2016, was approached on the practice field by then-assistant general manager Tom Gamble with the news that Mostert had been cut by the Bears and was available.

"I said, 'Grab him,' " Kelly recalled. "I loved him so much. I knew he had huge upside. He just needed a chance."

Though Kelly didn't last with San Francisco, Mostert was re-signed and began to establish himself on special teams.