Super Bowl: 49ers make impressive turnaround

Shanahan took lessons from that game, including never feeling comfortable with a lead. But the biggest thing he learned was how to approach Super Bowl week.

He plans to have a normal week of practice before the team leaves for Miami, with coaches putting in the game plan on Tuesday and then players returning Wednesday for three straight days of practice.

The players will then get Saturday off before leaving for the game on Sunday and getting another week of preparation in Miami.

"We try to do everything before," Shanahan said. "We definitely know we have the whole week when we get there. But there's different media obligations that get you out of your routine and everything. You don't want to play catch-up at the end of the Super Bowl week. You want to do that now."

What's working

The running game. One week after Tevin Coleman ran for 105 yards and two TDs, Mostert did even better. Mostert had 29 carries for 220 yards and four touchdowns, posting the second-best rushing total in playoff history to Eric Dickerson's 248 yards for the Rams on Jan. 4, 1986. Mostert had the 11th game since 1950 with at least 200 yards rushing and at least four TDs.

What needs help