Super Bowl: Brady vs. Mahomes offers Super Bowl of contrasting styles

Tom Brady is the quintessential pocket passer, standing tall behind his offensive line and slinging the ball all over the place.
Patrick Mahomes is the kid in the schoolyard, scrambling around to buy time before chucking it downfield.
Two very different styles from two of the game’s very best quarterbacks, each on display Sunday when Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
“This is going to be one of the great matchups in sports history,” said CBS Sports analyst and former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, who will help to call the game. “This matchup right here is what you talk about with your friends.”
Sure, the two quarterbacks will never actually face each other, only the opposing defense. But just as fans will be keen to see whether Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has a better game than Patriots counterpart Rob Gronkowski, or Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill produces more yards than Tampa Bay counterpart Mike Evans, the performances from Brady and Mahomes will be scrutinized long after one of them hoists the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.
In boxing, they say that styles make fights.
That might apply to quarterback, too.
Brady’s style is a throwback to yesteryear, when quarterbacks snugged up under center for the snap, carefully dropped back in the pocket to survey the field, then went through their progressions before zipping a pass to the open man. And if nobody is there, he’s perfectly happy flinging the ball into the stands and getting ready for the next play.
The old-school approach makes sense. Brady is 43 years old, after all.
“For a pass rusher to not have to deal with a guy who can escape the pocket or run away from you while you’re chasing, that’s the easy part of it,” Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones said. “But it’s actually a little harder for Brady because he gets the ball out so fast. In 2 seconds, he’ll be getting off the ball — just do one move and the ball will be released.”
It’s a style that has worked well during a career certain to land Brady in the Hall of Fame. He already has a record six Super Bowl rings, and he would join Peyton Manning as the only QBs to win a championship with multiple franchises.
The longtime Patriot also will have a chance to add to his Super Bowl career records for yards passing, touchdowns passing, completions and just about every other metric by which a quarterback’s success can be measured.
“The biggest thing is his competitive drive,” Mahomes said. “He’s the same way I am. He’s going to leave everything on the field every single time. He’s out there to win. He doesn’t care if he has to throw for 400 yards or 100 yards. I have that same mentality. I just want to win no matter how it happens.”
Brady and Mahomes may be similar in that respect, but the 24-year-old Chiefs quarterback takes a different approach to it.
To start with, he is far more likely to operate out of the shotgun than under center, slapping his hands once to set his skill-position guys into crazy shifts and motions and again to call for the snap. He’ll survey his options just like Brady, but when things break down, Mahomes will use his legs to buy time and his keen intellect to improvise on the fly.
He’s brilliant at keeping his eyes downfield and making late throws. He’s also dangerous when he tucks it and runs.
“They’re the best when it comes to going off script,” Buccaneers defensive backs coach Kevin Ross said. “The only comp I would have to Mahomes is probably John Elway. He could sprint to his left or his right and throw back across the field, 70 yards on a rope. Patrick has that ability. You can’t sleep on him.”
The metrics when plays break down perhaps best demonstrate the difference between the quarterbacks. Mahomes was fifth among all NFL players who took a snap this season with 40 scrambles, averaging more than seven yards each time he took off. Brady ranked 39th with four — yes, four — scrambles that net the Buccaneers exactly four yards.
“Pat likes to get around, be mobilized, get out of the pocket and extend plays. That works for him,” Tampa Bay safety Mike Edwards said. “He’s got a lot of playmakers on his side of the ball and they like to run deep and extend plays.
“Tom is kind of different,” Edwards said. “He likes to stay in the pocket, pick apart the defense, exploit the safety and things like that. They’re kind of two different styles, but they’re two great quarterbacks. Two of the best in the league.”
Injury report
The Chiefs and Buccaneers will head into the Super Bowl relatively healthy.
The Chiefs ruled out left tackle Eric Fisher because of a torn Achilles tendon and linebacker Willie Gay Jr. due to knee and ankle injuries, but neither of them was expected to play.
Tampa Bay did not list anybody as out on the final injury report.
Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown, who missed the NFC championship game with a knee injury, was a full practice participant again Friday and could play in his second Super Bowl a decade after losing as a rookie with Pittsburgh against Green Bay.
Brown and tight end Cameron Brate are questionable for the Super Bowl. Brate didn’t practice Friday, a day after coach Bruce Arians said he injured his back.
The only Chiefs player to be listed questionable was wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who has not played since sustaining a calf injury in Week 16 against Atlanta. Watkins has practiced in a limited capacity for several weeks, though, and he nearly played in the AFC championship game against Buffalo before deciding in warm-ups to sit it out.
“He did good. I’m encouraged to have him on Sunday,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “I think he’ll be there.”
Chiefs running back Darwin Thompson did not practice Friday because of an illness. The defending champions are also waiting on the status of wide receiver Demarcus Robinson and backup center Daniel Kilgore, both of whom landed on the COVID-19 list as close contacts of the team barber; they could play if they continue to return negative tests.
Tampa Bay linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh also did not practice Friday, though both are expected to play. Pierre-Paul has been nursing a knee injury, but it’s been part of the routine for both to take a veteran’s day off Friday.
Bucs linebacker Lavonte David (hamstring) practiced for the third straight day. Safeties Antoine Winfield, Jr. (ankle) and Jordan Whitehead (shoulder) also practiced.
NFL notes
Drew Brees has agreed to renegotiate his salary down to the NFL minimum in 2021, a move that would save the New Orleans Saints considerable space under the salary cap next season.
While the 42-year-old Brees has not announced his retirement, guaranteed money from his previous contract, which ran through 2021, would have counted more than $22 million against the salary cap next season if the record-setting QB chose to stop playing this year.
Under the newly agreed upon contract, Brees could help the Saints by waiting until June to retire, at which point his guaranteed money would be effectively split between 2021 and 2022, providing the Saints with more than $11 million in additional salary cap space in 2021. However, Brees contract also would count around $11 million against New Orleans’ 2022 salary cap.
Brees has played 20 NFL seasons, including the past 15 with the Saints, and is the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing with 80,358. His 571 career touchdown passes rank second behind only Tom Brady’s 581.
- Charlie Krueger, a star defensive tackle who spent his 16-year NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 84.
Krueger played for the 49ers from 1958 to 1973, one of the longest tenured players in team history. He was part of teams that won three consecutive NFC West titles from 1970-72. His No. 70 jersey was retired in 1974 and he joined the club’s Hall of Fame in 2009.