Suns: Paul, Suns left to wait until next season

PHOENIX — In his 16th season, Chris Paul took a risk, deciding that a young, unproven Phoenix Suns team was worth joining in his pursuit of his first NBA championship.

To the surprise of just about everyone outside the locker room, it nearly worked.

Now the biggest immediate question for the Suns is this: will Paul be back to try again?

“I ain’t retiring, if that’s what you’re asking,” Paul said. “That’s out. So, back to work.”

The hurt was fresh for the Suns on Tuesday night after the Milwaukee Bucks won their first championship in 50 years, beating Phoenix 105-98 to win the NBA Finals in six games. The Suns won the first two games of the series, only to lose the next four. The franchise has never won a title, losing in the Finals in 1976, 1993 and 2021.

But in retrospect, it was still a remarkable season for the Suns, who were one of the league’s worst teams in recent years.

The Suns not only made the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges grew into a formidable nucleus around Paul, who at 36 years old usually played like a man a decade younger.