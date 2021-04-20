Suns edge Bucks 128-127 after foul in final second of OT

MILWAUKEE — Devin Booker said he knew he’d been fouled as he put up a shot in the final second of overtime. His coach agreed.

“I heard the slap,” Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams said. “I was just concerned as to when it happened. I wanted to make sure it happened before the buzzer went off.”

It did — barely.

Officials determined P.J. Tucker fouled Booker before time expired and put 0.3 seconds on the clock. Booker made the first of two free throws amid a chorus of boos from the Milwaukee crowd to give the Suns a 128-127 overtime victory over the Bucks on Monday night.

“I don’t think anybody was arguing that it was a foul or not,” Booker said. “I think they were seeing if the foul happened before or after the horn. It was a smack across the wrist that was very loud. The ref made the right call.”

That final sequence took place after Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton had tied the game on a 3-pointer with 22.1 seconds left.

Jae Crowder inbounded a pass to Booker, who attempted to get free for a shot while getting hounded by Jrue Holiday.