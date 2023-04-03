RACINE — One of the newest members to the Racine County Courthouse staff is Atticus Finch, a Labrador retriever service dog working under District Attorney Patricia Hanson at the courthouse everyday.

A fundraising event for the care of Atticus will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Marci’s On Main, 236 Main St. The event includes live music, spin the wheel bingo and a celebrity bartender.

One of Atticus’s main roles includes working with anyone who may be entering the courtroom or even the courthouse that day. He is an assistant for people who may need him including victims, witnesses, officers, defendants, family members and employees.

Since Atticus is fully funded by donations and sponsorships, this event will help raise money for his vet bills or other expenses needed to keep him healthy for his job.