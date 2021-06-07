Summit Players Theatre brings Shakespeare play to Bong June 12

BRIGHTON — Wisconsin-based traveling theater company Summit Players Theatre is returning to live, outdoor performances and will be performing Shakespeare’s "The Winter's Tale" from June 12 to Aug. 22 in 24 different Wisconsin state parks.

The first show is at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 12, at Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road. All free performances will be preceded by a 45-minute educational workshop with the Bong workshop beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Winter's Tale" is like Shakespeare's take on a fairy tale — there's love, there's loss, there's magic and music.

The group’s educational workshop, “Inside Shakespeare's Story: The Winter's Tale,” is new this year and offered before every show. It serves as a way for the audience to get comfortable with the play, Shakespeare’s language and the way nature played into his works. Participants take part in Shakespeare games and exercises culminating in performing a short scene.

For the complete schedule of performances and more information, go to summitplayerstheatre.com.

