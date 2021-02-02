Summerfest moved to September

MILWAUKEE — Organizers of the music festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of people to Milwaukee's lakefront each year is postponing its original June dates and moving the event to September.

Summerfest officials say that will allow more time for people to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The festival has moved to a split-week format with the event this year held Sept. 2-4, 9-11 and 16-18, running from Thursdays to Saturdays, at Henry Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive.

Milwaukee World Festival CEO Don Smiley says while progress is being made on the vaccine rollout, organizers thought it would be best to build in more time for vaccinations.

“We will continue to work diligently with civic officials and healthcare professionals as we prepare to welcome artists, fans, employees, vendors and sponsorship partners this summer," Smiley said. "Our team is excited to get back to what we do best, as soon as possible.”