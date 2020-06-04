Summerfest canceled due to pandemic

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. Board of Directors made the decision to cancel Summerfest 2020 at a regularly scheduled meeting today, due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This announcement comes after the festival was previously rescheduled to September, from its original dates in June 2020.

A statement from Don Smiley, President & CEO of Milwaukee World Festival Inc., surrounding the cancellation:

"After careful, diligent, and thoughtful consideration and out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our community — including artists, fans, vendors, participants and staff — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance will not take place in September 2020, as previously announced.

It is our honor to be responsible for such a storied tradition. With five decades of festivals, countless legendary performances and millions of memories, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. explored numerous options to ensure the Summerfest tradition could continue in 2020, in a safe and healthy manner.