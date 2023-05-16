STURTEVANT — Summer is just around the corner, and Marcus Theatres has the ticket to get out of the sun.

Summer Kids Dream, a film series geared toward families, is returning to the Marcus Renaissance Cinema, 10411 Washington Ave.

For $15, movie buffs can purchase a passport allowing them to watch eight films, with a new one playing weekly on Tuesdays through Saturdays, June 13 through Aug. 5.

Passports, which can be used at any Marcus Theatre location running the promotion and are eligible for any of the showtimes, can be purchased at marcustheatres.com/kidsdream

Alternatively, tickets for the Summer Kids Dream series movie can be purchased individually for $3. A $3 popcorn and soda special is available during the promotion. The schedule of PG-rated films:

June 13-17: “Shrek 2”

June 20-24: “The Bad Guys”

June 27-July 1: “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile”

July 4-8: “The Amazing Maurice”

July 11-15: “Minions: The Rise of Gru”

July 18-22: “Mummies”

July 25-29: “DC League of Super-Pets”

Aug. 1-5: “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”