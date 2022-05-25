Summer kicks off with Burlington Jamboree

BURLINGTON — Pig races and circus stunts will greet patrons this year at the Burlington Jamboree, as the still-retooling festival aims for an expanded sophomore effort.

In its second year as the reincarnated ChocolateFest, the Jamboree is returning this Memorial Day weekend, May 27-30, with an ambitious lineup of new food, music and entertainment options.

“We’ve been busy,” festival organizer Bil Scherrer said.

In its 2021 debut, following the demise of ChocolateFest, the festival started small with a scaled-down event that included carnival rides, a beer tent and one night of live music.

Coming back this year for a four-day run that kicks off Friday, May 27, organizers already have booked a full slate of daily musical entertainment, including The Hankerins and 33RPM on Friday; Jessie Marie and the Rippers and Lunchmoney Bullies on Saturday; The Britins and New Piano Guys on Sunday; and the Doo Wap Daddies on Monday.

New entertainment attractions include pig, duck and goat races.

The free festival will open at 4 p.m. Friday and will resume at noon Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Also returning to the 15-acre festival grounds at 681 Maryland Ave. are carnival rides, as well as a Burlington Lions Club beer tent and a Sunday morning church service. (Carnival wristbands can be purchased for $28 in advance through May 26 at Adrians Custard and the Burlington Area Chamber of Commerce. They cost $33 at the carnival.)

There are no plans to revive a Memorial Day parade that had been part of ChocolateFest in the past. Scherrer said military veterans prefer to hold their own holiday event on Monday without a parade.

Among other new attractions, organizers are planning to offer knocker ball, bumper boats and a circus stunt performance called Rock-N-Circus.

Shane Hansen, creator of Rock-N-Circus, said it features trampoline stunts, juggling, magic tricks and a 65-foot high dive, all accompanied by high-energy rock music. Each show lasts about 25 minutes, and Hansen expects to do three shows a day at Jamboree.

Festival officials said visitors will find that city improvements to Maryland Avenue have made the main route to the festival grounds much smoother and easier to traverse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.