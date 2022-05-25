Summer Fun Guide 2022: Road trips along I-94

Thinking of a short road trip? There are plenty of celebrations along the I-94 corridor from Milwaukee to Chicago:
JUNE Chicago Gospel Music Festival
When: 3 to 9 p.m. June 4
Where: Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St. in Chicago
Known for: A tradition for more than 35 years, this festival offers the best gospel music has to offer — for free.
Milwaukee Highland Games
When: June 4, opens at 9 a.m.
Where: Croatian Park, 9100 S. 76th St. in Franklin
Known for: Pipers, dancers, music, parades and feats of strength — in short, a celebration of Scottish heritage.
More information: milwaukeehighlandgames.org
People are also reading…
PrideFest
When: June 2-4
Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee
Known for: The Pride Parade, live music, fitness demonstrations
More information: pridefest.com
Chicago Blues Festival
When: June 9-12
Where: Citywide and in Millennium Park
Known for: Billed as the largest free blues festival in the world — and the largest of Chicago’s music festivals — more than 500,000 fans are expected to attend. And guess what? It’s free.
Cathedral Square Marketplace
When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 18 to Oct. 15
Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee
Known for: Fresh produce from more than 100 Wisconsin farmers, locally made crafts, live local entertainment, crafters, bakers and chefs, plus dance workshops and yoga classes.
More information: easttown.com
Polish Fest
When: June 10 to 12
Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee
Known for: Billed as America’s largest Polish festival, the three-day festival has brought the best of Polish culture and heritage to Milwaukee’s lakefront for more than 35 years. Includes traditional food and music, as well as vodka tastings, the Chopin youth piano competition and the Little Miss Polish Fest pageants.
More information: polishfest.org
Concerts in the Gardens
When: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 23 to Aug. 25
Where: Boerner Botanical Gardens, 9400 Boerner Drive in Hales Corners
Known for: Generation Z will kick off this free summer series, which invites music lovers to pack a picnic along with their blankets and lawn chairs. Admission to the Boerner Botanical Gardens is free for concertgoers after 6 p.m.
More information: wimmercommunities.com
Summer Soulstice
When: Noon to midnight on June 18
Where: Prospect and Farwell avenues, along North Avenue, in Milwaukee
Known for: The free, one-day street festival offers live music, along with arts and crafts and pop-up shops.
More information: theeastside.org
Cedarburg Strawberry Festival
When: June 25-26
Where: Downtown Cedarburg
Known for: This free festival features strawberry brats, strawberry chicken wraps, strawberry shortcakes, strawberry wine. Did we mention there will be strawberries?
More information: cedarburgfestival.org
JULY Taste of Chicago
When: July 8–10
Where: Grant Park, 337 E. Randolph St. in Chicago
Known for: An enormous variety of food at a free festival, with live music. New this year: neighborhood Taste pop-up events on June 11, 18 and 25.
Bastille Days
When: July 14-17
Where: Cathedral Square Park, 520 E. Wells St. in Milwaukee
Known for: This French-themed celebration kicks off with the Storming of the Bastille 5K Run, possibly the best name for a fun run. The free street fest also features live music, French cuisine, wine tastings and a 43-foot Eiffel Tower replica.
More information: easttown.com
Milwaukee Air and Water Show
When: July 23-24
Where: Milwaukee’s lakefront
Known for: Thrills in air and on the water. The show features the U.S. Air Force Jet Demonstration Squadron, the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the U.S. Navy Seals Parachute Team and the U.S.A.F. A-10 Warthog Formation among others.
More information: mkeairwatershow.com
German Fest
When: July 29-31
Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee
Known for: Festival mainstays are Bratwurst, beer and potato pancakes. You’ll also find plenty of oompah-pah bands and the annual Dachshund Derby.
More information: germanfest.com
Brady Street Festival
When: July 30
Where: Brady Street, between Van Buren Street and Farwell Avenue, Milwaukee
Known for: Live music from local bands, along with plenty of food and other activities.
More information: bradystreet.org
AUGUST Chicago Air and Water Show
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 17-18
Where: North Avenue Beach, 1600 N. Lake Shore Drive in Chicago
Known for: Thrilling formation flying and water stunts. It’s billed as “the largest free event of its kind in the United States.”
Irish Fest
When: Aug. 18-21
Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee
Known for: Packing in four days of live music. The festival bills itself as “the world’s largest Irish music festival,” and who are we to argue? The festival’s 2022 lineup also features a band with an all-time great name: the Red Hot Chilli Pipers. And who doesn’t love Irish beer?
More information: irishfest.com
Mexican Fiesta
When: Aug. 26-28 Where: Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive in Milwaukee
Known for: Since it began in 1973 as a south side street festival to celebrate Mexican Independence Day, Mexican Fiesta has evolved into one of Wisconsin’s largest Mexican festivals and a showcase for the Wisconsin Hispanic Scholarship Foundation, which sponsors the event in an effort to award scholarships for young Hispanic men and women.
More information: mexicanfiesta.org
SEPTEMBER Chicago Jazz Festival
When: Sept. 1-4
Where: Citywide and in Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St. in Chicago
Known for: Free admission to dozens of performances with the best of the best in jazz.
Milwaukee Rally
When: Sept. 1-5
Where: Multiple locations, including Harley-Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St., and Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 200 N. Harbor Drive, both in Milwaukee
Known for: The rally commemorates the American motorcycle manufacturer’s journey with group rides, custom bike exhibitions, live music and more.
More information: milwaukeeharley.com