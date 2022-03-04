Summer C. Davis-Root, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
"I'm pretty ticked about it," said the property owner, who was fined $124. "Everybody else has got their noses sticking in ... They're bothering me, by nosing in."
He was found "suffering from multiple gunshot wounds" in the middle of the street on the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue, the Racine Police Department confirmed Monday morning.
SOMERS — The identity of the woman who was caught on video creating a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., has been released.
The owners of a 112-acre farm in western Racine County have sold the property to a developer who hopes to showcase the natural beauty of the Village of Rochester in a new residential development for 38 homes.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Mount Pleasant man allegedly choked and threw a woman into a wall, assaulting her multiple times.
A life full of love, and a courageous walk across the stage
Same pancakes. Same sausage. Different weekend. Different location.
A Racine teenager has been accused of firing a gun at a man, who told him to stop cutting through his backyard, and later stealing a car.
Gableman last week called for several officials, including Racine Mayor Cory Mason, to be jailed for refusing to sit for behind-closed-doors interviews they were subpoenaed for.
Volunteers with the American Red Cross report they are assisting displaced. residents