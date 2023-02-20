CALEDONIA — It’s time to tap the trees, collect the sap, cook the syrup and dive into a stack of fluffy pancakes with all the trimmings.

River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, will host the springtime tradition of Sugarin’ Off pancake breakfasts to celebrate the maple sugar harvest. They will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays, March 5-26. Pancakes will be served with Wisconsin maple syrup and a variety of toppings along with sausage and beverage. Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 children ages 3-10. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Reservations are required by calling 262-639-1515.

Before or after breakfast, visitors are invited to stroll through the sugarbush on a self-paced tour to observe how sugar is tapped from maple trees and reduced to syrup in a wood-burning evaporator.