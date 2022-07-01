Sugar - Courtesy Post

COURTESY POST:: Note : Sugar is not in our possession. My name is Sugar. I am eight years old approximately.... View on PetFinder
In a phone interview Sunday night after being bailed out, the pro-choice organizer, Kejuan Goldsmith, called the arrest "bogus" and "wrong." He said he was accused of "obstruction of justice and resisting arrest."
Two Racine teenagers were charged for allegedly having 175 grams of marijuana as well as fentanyl and guns in a car.
A group home employee was allegedly found passed out in his car from taking fentanyl after his shift. He said he thought the drug he took was heroin, a complaint states.
A Racine man has been accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 8.
A man charged with a 2020 shooting death in a biker bar was acquitted of the charges Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court.
In an advertisement for the not yet released Kyle Rittenhouse's Turkey Shoot game, the 19-year-old raps about the "laser gun" his avatar is to carry in game.
Two men allegedly had more than 3½ pounds of marijuana in their car and labeled a bag containing $25,000 in cash as "bud $."
Noudeum and Phaylakhone Pophannouvog came to this country in the 1980s with a dream. Racinians want to keep that dream going. "If you want your taste buds to be on a dance floor, this is the place to come."
A 17-year-old allegedly shot a man five times in Racine.
RACINE — A 17-year-old boy has been accused of breaking into a home at gunpoint and stealing a gun and a video game player.
