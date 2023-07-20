KENOSHA — Studio Moonfall, 5031 Seventh Ave., is hosting its Kenosha Book Festival on Sunday, July 23.

More accurately, this is Chapter Four of six Book Festival events planned throughout the year.

The theme? “Books! Books! Books!”

Studio Moonfall is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday “for an unforgettable day of literary celebration.”

The free event includes authors “from a diverse range of genres” and used books on sale for $1. Proceeds from the used book sales will go to the Little Library Fund, “supporting our passion for spreading the joy of reading.”

Authors taking part Sunday include Al Lytle and Toi Blasier, Ana Michelle, A.P. Goodman, Debra Oas, Donovan Scherer, Greta Kelly, Jessie Rose, Kaitlyn Bolyard, M.P. McDonald, M.C. Beeler, Meg Bonney, Natasa Zoubouridis, Phyllis Fadness, Riley Preston, Ron Purtee, S.G. Tasz, Sean Sorce, Sharon Angelici, T.R. Nickel and Tea Krulos.

The “Raffle of Awesome” returns with a myriad of new prizes up for grabs. Secure a free ticket with goodie bags for the first 100 guests, plus another ticket for each book purchased from a guest author.

Bonus: Raffle tickets roll over for the next drawing if you don’t win, and winners stay eligible for the Super Grand Prize to be drawn at the end of the festival season in September.

Also on Sunday, visitors can enjoy “a splash of fun with whimsical balloon animals from the Little Big Top Fun Company” and take part in Studio Moonfall’s Color of Kenosha coloring contest.

There will also be food from Hydn Cheese and That’s A Wrap.

The first 100 people who attend will receive an Autograph Poster in a goodie bag.

“Collect author autographs to commemorate this wonderful day,” organizers said.

For the latest updates on all this stuff, go to KenoshaBookFestival.com and check Studio Moonfall’s social media for “sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes action.”