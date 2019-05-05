KENOSHA — "Away from the Mirror," a student-produced dance concert, takes place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 10-11, in the Studio Theater of the David A. Straz Jr. Center at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
This production provides opportunities for student dance artists to develop their own work, to share in the leadership and management of their own production, and to engage in discourse with one another and with their audience. Works that were included in this year’s program were selected for their kinesthetic and emotional impact, their virtuosity and for their potential development.
The program will feature contemporary and jazz works that explore a range of themes. Student choreographers of the concert are Noelle Jay, Eunice Mwonya, Kayla Saavedra, Lukas Lyons, Riley Geoghegan, Bre Reynolds, Mary Kate Guy and Geovanni Virella-Torres.
Tickets cost $14, $10 for seniors 55 and older and $8 for students with a valid ID. Go to www.carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
