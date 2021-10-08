Struggling Wisconsin looks to bounce back against Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Wisconsin will try to get back on track against Illinois on Saturday after suffering consecutive losses for just the fifth time in seven seasons under coach Paul Chryst.

The Badgers (1-3, 0-2 Big Ten) are off to their worst start since 1990 and are 5-8 over their last 13 games and 9-10 over their last 19 games.

Standing in the Badgers' way is former coach Bret Bielema and an Illinois squad that has also stumbled this season.

Bielema, in his first year at Illinois (2-4, 1-2), understands the pressure and interest surrounding playing his old team. Chryst was an offensive coordinator on Bielema's Wisconsin staffs from 2006-11.

"Paul and I were together six of my seven years there," Bielema said. "There are some comparisons but there are also a lot of differences. The basic core value of run-play action is very similar to where we were but there are also a lot of unique, new things that pop out when we watch them on tape."

Chryst said he sees some similarities between what Bielema is doing at Illinois and what he did during his tenure at Wisconsin.