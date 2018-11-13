Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer joined an exclusive club, reaching 1,000 wins.
Stringer became the fifth Division I women's basketball coach to achieve the milestone and sixth woman overall when the Scarlet Knights beat Central Connecticut State 73-44 on Tuesday night at Piscataway, N.J.
The Hall of Fame coach joined Pat Summitt, Geno Auriemma, Tara VanDerveer and Sylvia Hatchell in the 1,000-victory club. Division II coach Barbara Stevens also has won over 1,000 games. The 70-year-old Stringer is the first African-American coach to reach the milestone.
The Hall of Fame coach got her career started at Cheyney State in 1971 before moving on to Iowa and finally Rutgers in 1995. Many of her former players were on hand to witness the milestone victory. She's 1,000-402 in her career. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was also sitting courtside for the historic win.
College men
NO. 5 TENNESSEE, GEORGIA TECH 53: Grant Williams scored 22 points and Tennessee used its stingy defense to beat cold-shooting Georgia Tech at Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee (3-0) was playing one day after moving up a spot in the Top 25 to earn its first top-five ranking since the 2007-08 season. After the Yellow Jackets made the game's first basket, Tennessee scored the next seven points and stayed in control the rest of the way.
Georgia Tech (1-1) shot just 27.6 percent from the field — its lowest mark since Josh Pastner took over as coach in 2016. The Yellow Jackets had nearly twice as many fouls (30) as baskets (16).
