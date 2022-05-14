Stricker opens three-stroke lead

Steve Stricker took a three-stroke lead over Steven Alker into the final round of the Regions Tradition, birdieing the final hole Saturday for a 6-under 66 in Birmingham, Ala.

Playing his third straight tournament after a six-month hiatus for health reasons, Stricker was at 17-under 199 as he seeks his second win in the past three tries in the PGA Tour Champions major at Greystone Golf & Country Club. He had three straight birdies from holes 13-15 after his lone bogey and polished off the round with a fourth.

Stricker, a native of Edgerton, Wis., is seeking his fourth major championship on the 50-and-over circuit.

Alker birdied the final two holes for a 65. A two-time winner this year already, the Charles Schwab Cup points leader is chasing his first major championship.

“It would mean a lot," Alker said. "I’ve won three times and the majors are a big deal out here. We’ve got five of them so we’ve got a good shot at a few.

“You always say try and treat it as another day. But that’s what I’m going to try to do. I’m just having fun out here and hitting my shots."

Miguel Angel Jimenez, the 2018 winner, had a 67 to get to 12 under. He finished the round with a birdie and is also seeking his third win of the year.

Stuart Appleby and Padraig Harrington were 11 under.

Appleby had a bogey-free 68, and has hovered at 68 or 69 each day. Harrington had a more adventurous round and closed his 70 with an eagle on the par-5 18th. He had bogeys on two of the first six holes.

Stricker powered his approach shot off the grandstand on 18, taking advantage of the rebound well back onto the green. He lost a one-hole playoff to Alex Cejka last year on the Founder’s Course.

Cejka was disqualified after a 66 Saturday for using a yardage book that had not been approved for the competition by the PGA Tour Champions Rules Committee.

Stricker already has tied for 10th and second in his first two outings since his return after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital and dropping 25 pounds. Now, he’s trying to hold on for another major.

Glen Day (67) and Ernie Els (70) were seven shots back. Els eagled the par-5 13th to help rebound from an opening seven holes that included four bogeys.

Harrington and Scott McCarron were two shots behind Stricker entering Saturday, and both fell back. McCarron followed up his round of 65 with a 77.

Soccer

Add the FA Cup to the collection. Jürgen Klopp has now won every major title for Liverpool.

A 6-5 victory over Chelsea on penalties in Saturday's final in London produced Liverpool's first FA Cup championship since 2006 and kept it in contention for, potentially if unlikely, a quadruple of trophies.

Just like in the League Cup final in February, the FA Cup showpiece ended 0-0 through 120 minutes before Liverpool prevailed again. This time, the Reds were helped by Chelsea midfielder Mason Mason’s penalty being saved before Konstantinos Tsimikas clinched the shootout win with his first-ever goal for the club.

“The small margins are again the difference and I cannot be more proud of my boys," said Klopp, who has emulated Alex Ferguson with Manchester United and become only the second manager to win the European Cup, Premier League, League Cup and FA Cup with the same English club.

In two weeks, Liverpool will be hoping to win the Champions League final against Real Madrid. Before then, Klopp has to hope Manchester City slips up in the final two rounds of the Premier League and Liverpool takes advantage to regain that trophy.

Football

Former Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas has been arrested in Texas more than two weeks after a warrant was issued over an alleged violation of a protective order.

Beaumont, Texas, television station KBMT reported Thomas was arrested Friday in Orange, where he played high school football. The station reported the three-time All-Pro was recognized at a restaurant.

The arrest warrant was issued last month in Austin, Texas, where Thomas played in college for the Texas Longhorns. Police said Thomas violated the court order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

