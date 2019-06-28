The boys from Madison are making it look easy at Notre Dame in the U.S. Senior Open.
For the second straight day, Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly, friends and competitors since their junior years in Wisconsin, took apart the rain-softened Warren Golf Course, each shooting bogey-free rounds of 6-under 64 in the second round Friday at South Bend, Ind.
Stricker broke the tournament 36-hole record at 14-under 126, a day after shooting an event-record 62 for a share of the first-round lead with defending champion David Toms. Kelly, a playoff winner over Stricker and Retief Goosen last week in the Madison event that Stricker hosts, was two strokes back after their morning rounds.
“I’ve known Jerry from a young age when we were playing amateur events and junior events across Wisconsin,” said the 52-year-old Stricker, the Regions Tradition winner last month for his first major title. “It’s good to see him playing well. I knew this course would set up well for him. He’s doing everything well as it shows from winning last week.”
Stricker has plenty of motivation from his loss Sunday when he missed a birdie putt on the final hole of regulation and bogeyed the first playoff hole.
“It stings a little bit,” Stricker said. “I feel good going around this course. It fits my eye well. It’s a treat to go around here and play, and I like what I’ve been doing so far.”
The 53-year-old Kelly, who admits his personality is the polar opposite of Stricker’s quiet nature, says they have helped each other during their low moments on both tours.
“It’s competition and support and friendship,” Kelly said. “I appreciate everything (Stricker’s) done for my game. I hope he knows I’ve been there for him.”
The victory last week was Kelly’s fourth on the 50-and-over tour. He won three PGA Tour titles.
“Definitely a continuation of last week,” he said. “(I’ve) got a great feel the last five weeks. It’s low every week (on the PGA Tour Champions). So it teaches you to keep going, keep going.”
Toms was third at 11 under after a 67. He played in the afternoon when wind the picked up.
Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen had a 65 to get to 9 under in Senior Open debut. The South African rebounded from a bogey on the 13th hole with four straight birdies.
Amateur Todd Schaap of Kenosha, a member of Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant, shot a second-round 74 to go with a 76 Thursday and did not make the cut of 141. None of the amateur players in the field made the cut.
PGA: Cameron Champ played one of the best stretches on the PGA Tour this season, matching the lowest nine-hole score and the longest birdie-eagle streak.
Champ had an 8-under 28 on the front nine, thanks to shooting under par for six straight holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit.
“The hole looked pretty big for a while,” he said.
The rookie cooled off on a steamy day with a 1-over 37 on the back nine, closing with a bogey after pushing a 4-foot putt just to the right and past the cup for a 7-under 65.
Nate Lashley took advantage of the opportunity to put his name on top of the leaderboard for the second straight day. Lashley shot a 67, putting him at 14-under 130 for a one-shot lead at scoring-friendly Detroit Golf Club.
“A lot of the weeks the courses are really difficult, so it’s a nice change coming here,” said Lashley, who is ranked No. 353 in the world.
Charles Howell III (67) was two shots back. J.T. Poston (63) and Ryan Armour (69) were another stroke back.
Dustin Johnson, the world’s second-ranked player, and U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland finished at 2 under to miss the cut by three strokes.
LPGA: Inbee Park had five straight early birdies and shot a 9-under 62 to take the first-round lead Friday in the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship at Rogers, Ark.
Seeking her 20th LPGA Tour victory and first since early last year, the South Korean star began the birdie run on the second hole of the round that started on No. 10. She also birdied the par-5 18th to make the turn at 6-under 29 and added three birdies on the second nine.
Park is trying to win for the second time at Pinnacle Country Club after taking the 2013 title.
Paula Creamer, Carlota Ciganda and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong were a stroke back.
