Stricker feels right at home

Steve Stricker figured someone could come out of the pack with a low score and win the Chubb Classic on Sunday, and it turned out to be him.
Stricker closed with a 5-under 67, taking control with a wedge into 3 feet for birdie on the 16th hole. That carried him to a one-shot victory in Naples, Fla., where the 54-year-old from Wisconsin makes his winter home.
The U.S. Ryder Cup captain won for the sixth time on the PGA Tour Champions, his first title since the U.S. Senior Open in the summer of 2019.
“I felt like someone could shoot a low number, and I was hoping it would be me,” Stricker said. “There’s a lot of short irons on this course if you put it in play.”
Robert Karlsson of Sweden, who shared the 36-hole lead with Fred Couples, and Monday qualifier Alex Cejka of Germany each made birdie on the final hole to tie for second.
Cejka is assured of getting into the next open Champions event without qualifying.
Couples was still in the mix until his tee shot on the par-5 15th sailed right into the bushes, leading to a penalty drop and a bogey on a hole where birdie would have tied him for the lead. He made pars the rest of the way for a 71 to tie for sixth.
Stricker started one shot behind at Tiburon Golf Club and ran off three birdies on the front nine of the Black course to surge ahead. He stretched his lead to three shots before a collection of players began to creep closer.
- Stewart Cink shot a steady, stress-free 70 to cap off a dominant, record-breaking week and win his third RBC Heritage title on Sunday at Hilton Head Island, S.C.
The 47-year-old Cink finished at 19-under 265 at Harbour Town, four better than Emiliano Grillo and Harold Varner III. Grillo shot a 68 while Varner, who had the highest finish of his career, fired a 66.
Cink hugged his son and caddie, Reagan, after his closing par on the 18th green. He, wife Lisa and their other son, Connor, all had their arms around each other to celebrate.
“I don’t even know if I have the words,” Stewart Cink said.
He won for the second time this season — only he and Bryson DeChambeau have done that — and continued his resurgence on the PGA Tour at a time when many pros his age are looking ahead to the PGA Tour Champions.
Not Cink, who broke a 12-year winless streak at the Safeway Open in September and added five more top-20 finishes, including a tie for 12th last week at the Masters.
He won $1.278 million, nearly as much as the $1.404 million for his two previous victories at Harbour Town combined.
- Lydia Ko is golfing like she is a kid again. In other words, she’s tough to beat.
No one came close at this week’s Lotte Championship. Ko torched Kapolei Golf Club and tournament records in the process. A final-round 65 Saturday at Kapolei, Hawaii left her at 28-under 260 and seven shots ahead of everybody.
It brought back vivid memories of the teenager from New Zealand who became the youngest golfer — female or male — to rise to No. 1 the world in 2015. She is the LPGA’s youngest-ever winner, major winner, Rookie and Player of the Year.
Ko, who turns 24 next Saturday, won 14 times in her first 81 starts, including twice as an amateur in 2012 and ’13. But she had only won once since — three years ago — until Saturday.
Ko came up three strokes shy of the LPGA record of 31 under. That was set by Sei Young Kim, who finished tied with Inbee Park, 22-year-old Nelly Korda and Irish rookie Leona Maguire at 267.
Auto racing
There will be two Formula One races in the United States next year with the new Miami Grand Prix added to the calendar from 2022.
Next year’s race will be the first in a 10-year deal and is in addition to the existing grand prix at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.
“We are thrilled to announce that Formula 1 will be racing in Miami beginning in 2022,” F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said on Sunday.
“The USA is a key growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race.”
The exact date of the race has yet to be confirmed but Domenicali said it would be in the “second quarter of next year.”
It will be the first-ever F1 race in Miami and the first in Florida since 1959. It will take place at a new circuit in the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, home to the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.
Football
The attorney for a man who accused NFL star Aaron Donald of assaulting him at a Pittsburgh nightclub last weekend has apologized, saying it was a case of mistaken identity.
Attorney Todd Hollis, who represents DeVincent Spriggs, told Pittsburgh reporters that his client mistook someone else for Donald during the altercation. He said his client had believed Donald was responsible, but after reviewing the tapes, “I realized that it was not Aaron Donald.”
“I certainly extend an apology to Aaron for any problems this may have caused him,” Hollis said. ”Aaron has certainly been through enough so we want to put this to rest.”
Earlier, an attorney for the Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman said witnesses and surveillance video refuted the accusation. Attorney Casey White told WPXI-TV that the video indicated that Donald did not assault anyone but was trying to save Spriggs.
The incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday in the city’s South Side. White said the men were at a private party in an apartment, and that after the initial confrontation, Donald and another person encountered Spriggs in a back alleyway.
Donald, 29, was named the Associated Press NFL defensive player of the year in February and played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.