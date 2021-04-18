Stricker feels right at home

Steve Stricker figured someone could come out of the pack with a low score and win the Chubb Classic on Sunday, and it turned out to be him.

Stricker closed with a 5-under 67, taking control with a wedge into 3 feet for birdie on the 16th hole. That carried him to a one-shot victory in Naples, Fla., where the 54-year-old from Wisconsin makes his winter home.

The U.S. Ryder Cup captain won for the sixth time on the PGA Tour Champions, his first title since the U.S. Senior Open in the summer of 2019.

“I felt like someone could shoot a low number, and I was hoping it would be me,” Stricker said. “There’s a lot of short irons on this course if you put it in play.”

Robert Karlsson of Sweden, who shared the 36-hole lead with Fred Couples, and Monday qualifier Alex Cejka of Germany each made birdie on the final hole to tie for second.

Cejka is assured of getting into the next open Champions event without qualifying.

Couples was still in the mix until his tee shot on the par-5 15th sailed right into the bushes, leading to a penalty drop and a bogey on a hole where birdie would have tied him for the lead. He made pars the rest of the way for a 71 to tie for sixth.