Streamline your wedding planning at Bridal Showcase 2021

Planning a wedding in 2021 or 2022? Then come to the Bridal Showcase to talk with vendors, get creative ideas for your special day, and take advantage of Bridal Showcase discounts.
To offer more options for couples, this year’s Bridal Showcase will take place on two dates and two locations — Jan. 31 at Fountain Banquet Hall in Sturtevant and Feb. 21 at Madrigano Marina Shores in Kenosha.
Each event will feature about 50 vendors who can help you with every detail to create your dream wedding — venue, rings, music, flowers and more.
The event is free, but due to the pandemic, attendees must register in advance for a timed entry and wear a mask while attending the showcase. There will also be a virtual option available on the Bridal Showcase website, kenoshanews.com/exclusive/virtual-weddingshow.
Rasmussen Diamonds, a showcase sponsor, will be among the vendors. Brides- and grooms-to-be who attend the showcase will receive 10% off their wedding bands, said Kristin Widmar, Rasmussen’s general manager.
She noted that classical styles for engagement rings are coming back into style.
“The solitaire diamond ring with a plain band or just a small row of diamonds down the band are very popular for the engagement ring,” Widmar said.
Couples are being creative with their wedding bands, however, she added.
“We are seeing unique shapes in the wedding bands, mixed metal colors, ring guards, where the engagement ring slips between two bands, crown shapes, and ballerina styles that are adorning the classic solitaire in a way that is very unique and personal,” Widmar said.
Racine Country Club is another Showcase sponsor. Couples who attend the showcase will receive 25% off the venue rate, said Randy Ehlert, sales and marketing director for the Racine Country Club.
The Racine Country Club offers numerous venue options for weddings large and small, as well as ample room for social distancing, said Ehlert.
“We have spaced our tables to allow for 6-foot social distancing. Our entire first floor has a capacity of 300-plus, so we can provide a safe environment for 150-plus with two bars on each end of the room. Our outdoor patio can be a perfect place to hold your wedding ceremony and reception with spectacular views of our golf course,” he said.
Couples interested in hosting their wedding or reception at Racine Country Club should book soon, he added. Space is limited for 2021 and the Racine Country Club is already booking weddings into 2022.
For more information , follow Facebook.com/BridalShowcase Racine.