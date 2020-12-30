Streamline your wedding planning at Bridal Showcase 2021

Couples are being creative with their wedding bands, however, she added.

“We are seeing unique shapes in the wedding bands, mixed metal colors, ring guards, where the engagement ring slips between two bands, crown shapes, and ballerina styles that are adorning the classic solitaire in a way that is very unique and personal,” Widmar said.

Racine Country Club is another Showcase sponsor. Couples who attend the showcase will receive 25% off the venue rate, said Randy Ehlert, sales and marketing director for the Racine Country Club.

The Racine Country Club offers numerous venue options for weddings large and small, as well as ample room for social distancing, said Ehlert.

“We have spaced our tables to allow for 6-foot social distancing. Our entire first floor has a capacity of 300-plus, so we can provide a safe environment for 150-plus with two bars on each end of the room. Our outdoor patio can be a perfect place to hold your wedding ceremony and reception with spectacular views of our golf course,” he said.

Couples interested in hosting their wedding or reception at Racine Country Club should book soon, he added. Space is limited for 2021 and the Racine Country Club is already booking weddings into 2022.

For more information , follow Facebook.com/BridalShowcase Racine.

