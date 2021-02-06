Streamline your wedding planning at Bridal Showcase 2021

Planning a wedding in 2021 or 2022? Then come to the Bridal Showcase 2021 to talk with vendors, get creative ideas for your special day and take advantage of Bridal Showcase discounts. Two shows will be held this year. Here are the details:
Bridal Showcase Racine, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant (rescheduled to this date due to snowstorm). To register, go to go.journaltimes.com/bride
- Bridal Showcase Kenosha, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, Madrigano Marina Shores, 302 58th St., Kenosha. To register, go to
Each event will feature about 50 vendors who can help you with every detail to create a dream wedding — venue, rings, music, flowers and more.
The events are free, but due to the pandemic, attendees must register in advance for a timed entry and wear a mask while attending the showcase.
Virtual option
There will also be a virtual option available on the Bridal Showcase website, kenoshanews.com/exclusive/virtual-weddingshow.