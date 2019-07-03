Picking Berries

Jackson BeBow, then 9, in this file photo tosses some freshly picked strawberries as his sister, Jenna, 10, and his brother, Jayden, 5, all of Kansasville, pick strawberries Tuesday afternoon at Walvoord Farm Berries, 21632 Plank Road (Highway A) in the Town of Dover. 

 GREGORY SHAVER, Journal Times file photo

KANSASVILLE — The Walvoord's Berry Farm, 21632 Plank Road, Kansasville, is ready for strawberry picking.

The Walvoord's Berry Farm grows acres of strawberries that all are welcome to pick.

Picking hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday.

Picking times may vary due to weather. Call the Strawberry Hotline for picking verification, 920-668-6481.

For more information visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/walvoordsberryfarm/

