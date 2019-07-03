KANSASVILLE — The Walvoord's Berry Farm, 21632 Plank Road, Kansasville, is ready for strawberry picking.
The Walvoord's Berry Farm grows acres of strawberries that all are welcome to pick.
Picking hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday.
Picking times may vary due to weather. Call the Strawberry Hotline for picking verification, 920-668-6481.
For more information visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/walvoordsberryfarm/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.