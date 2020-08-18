Stranded hiker survives after 2 weeks in Santa Fe Forest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

SANTA FE, N.M. — A father and his two children while out hiking helped rescue a man who was stranded in the Santa Fe National Forest for 14 days.

John Utsey launched an unexpected two-day rescue mission Saturday after hearing a call for help while hiking with his kids up to Windsor Trail toward the Santa Fe Baldy, KRQE-TV reported.

“I’m not sure he had more than a day or two left,” said Utsey, who was the first to find the hiker in distress.

Utsey heard his voice after calling for his daughter who walked up the trail and out of sight. He immediately began searching for the man, who was found 20 minutes later and about 600 yards off the trail down a steep hillside.

The man was lying beside a creek, he couldn’t move and was delirious, Utsey said.

“His lips were all chapped to the point they were bleeding. His tongue was swollen; he was super gaunt and skinny. I was like this guy really needs help.”

Utsey and his kids gave the man all of the food and water they had before hiking back to the trailhead to call 911. Santa Fe firefighters arrived within the hour, but could not find the hiker and called off the search after eight hours.